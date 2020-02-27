Africa

Tunisia’s parliament approves a coalition government

By Reuters 27 February 2020

epa08248645 A general view of a Tunisian parliament session to vote on the new government in Tunis, Tunisia, 26 February 2020. Fakhfakh announced forming a new government on 20 February. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

TUNIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tunisia's parliament approved a new coalition government in a confidence vote on Thursday, after months of political wrangling that has slowed the north African country's efforts to tackle looming economic problems.

There were 129 votes in favour, 77 against.

Elyes Fakhfakh, who was designated prime minister last month by President Kais Saied, has brought parties from across the political spectrum into his cabinet – and they continue to disagree on several big policy areas.

Despite winning the confidence vote, the government may prove fragile after struggling to reconcile differences over policy and cabinet positions.

Fakhfakh’s cabinet included Nizar Yaich as finance minister, Nourredine Erray as foreign minister and Imed Hazgui as defence minister.

The new government will face a major economic challenge after years of low growth, persistent unemployment, big government deficits, mounting debt, high inflation and deteriorating public services.

It must tackle high public spending and politically sensitive reforms to energy subsidies and state firms.

It will also need to secure new external financing worth $3 billion after an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme ends in April, with no new support yet agreed.

Introducing his proposed government’s programme in parliament on Wednesday, Fakhfakh said Tunisia has successfully completed its transition to a democratic state, but still needs to pursue economic changes.

The country’s last election, held in October, produced a deeply fragmented house in which no party won more than a quarter of the seats. An earlier attempt to form a government was defeated in a confidence vote in January.

Fakhfakh said his government’s priorities would include fighting widespread corruption and reforming public services and the state phosphate producer.

It would also work to maintain the value of the currency, which has recovered in recent months after years of decline, he added. Central Bank governor Marwan Abbasi said this month that the International Monetary Fund had been in favour of the dinar losing some value to bolster exports. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; writing by Angus McDowall; editing by Richard Pullin)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

#BUDGET2020: ANALYSIS

Public servants’ wages no longer sacred in a time of doing more with less

By Marianne Merten

ANALYSIS

Nhleko’s teatime with Mkhwebane: A real Rogue Unit in the making?

Marianne Thamm
5 hours ago
5 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

#BUDGET2020: Mboweni big on organic manure, gets mixed reviews on addressing climate crisis

Tiara Walters
5 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 26 mins ago

#BUDGET2020: WAGE CUTS

Tito Mboweni squeezes government millionaires and ordinary middle-class civil servants
Ferial Haffajee 6 hours ago
3 mins

"This is my simple religion. There is no need for temples; no need for complicated philosophy. Our own brain; our own heart is our temple; the philosophy is kindness." ~ Dalai Lama XIV

DAYS OF ZONDO

Former SABC CEO claims Hlaudi Motsoeneng served MultiChoice’s interests on digital migration 

Rebecca Davis 5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Slurs, slander and slang: The red overalls’ racist insults need to be called out for what they are

Ashwin Desai
5 hours ago
5 mins

#BUDGET2020 REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK

It’s a wrap: Tito Mboweni’s Budget hot seat is about to get even hotter – ask the unions

Stephen Grootes
5 hours ago
5 mins

#BUDGET2020 REACTION 

Cautious optimism for Mboweni’s ‘fascinating Budget’ 

Ed Stoddard
5 hours ago
3 mins

RIGHT OF REPLY

By the time the analysts noticed, we were on the road to recovery

Helen Zille
6 hours ago
4 mins