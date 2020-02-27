Newsdeck

Norway wealth fund earned a record $180 bln in 2019

By Reuters 27 February 2020
Caption
The Apple Inc. logo is illuminated at the company's store in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, made a 19.9% return on investment last year, earning a record 1.69 trillion Norwegian crowns ($180 billion) as stock markets rallied, it said on Thursday.

The $1.1 trillion fund’s return for the year was stronger than that of its benchmark index, it added.

“2019 has been a very good year for the fund … this is the greatest increase in value in a single year in the fund’s history,” said central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen, who chairs the fund’s board.

Last year’s return on investment amounted to almost $34,000 for each of the 5.3 million people living in Norway, and the overall value of the fund is now equivalent to about $207,000 for every man, woman and child.

The fund holds stakes in more than 9,000 companies globally, owning 1.5% of all listed stocks. It also invests in bonds and real estate.

Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp contributed the most to the fund’s return in 2019, followed by Nestle SA , while the worst performers were Nokia Oyj, Pfizer Inc and Swedbank AB, it said.

The fund, which saves revenue from the oil and gas industry, is now worth three times Norway’s annual gross domestic product, and its returns provide vital funding for the country’s extensive welfare state.

The 2019 accounts were the final annual report of Chief Executive Yngve Slyngstad, who announced late last year he will soon step down after a dozen years in the job.

A successor to Slyngstad, yet to be appointed by the board of the central bank, is expected to take charge within the next few months.

($1 = 9.3633 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Terje Solsvik; editing by David Evans)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

GLOBAL PANDEMIC

South Africans in Wuhan to be evacuated amid coronavirus outbreak, say officials

By Peter Fabricius

#BUDGET2020

Cosatu and government on collision course over public wage bill cuts

Yanga Sibembe
1 hour ago
3 mins

#BUDGET2020: ANALYSIS

Public servants’ wages no longer sacred in a time of doing more with less

Marianne Merten
16 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

Maverick Citizen

The Jew who was saved by the Nazis
Karin Schimke 3 hours ago
8 mins

"This is my simple religion. There is no need for temples; no need for complicated philosophy. Our own brain; our own heart is our temple; the philosophy is kindness." ~ Dalai Lama XIV

BY-ELECTIONS

ANC Extends DA’s hard times with Matzikama win

Wayne Sussman 4 hours ago
6 mins

SOPA Gauteng Debate

Opposition appeals to Premier Makhura to ‘be realistic and stop fantasies’

Ayanda Mthethwa
1 hour ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Charges against Women on Farms director withdrawn

Barbara Maregele for GroundUp
4 hours ago
4 mins

GLOBAL PANDEMIC

Governments ramp up preparations for coronavirus pandemic

Reuters
4 hours ago
4 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

Exclusive: Welsh government spent tens of thousands of pounds at controversial London arms fair

Phil Miller
7 hours ago
5 mins