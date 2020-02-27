Business Maverick

February 27 : Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 27 February 2020
Caption
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press about the threat of the coronavirus from the Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. President Trump announced Vice President Mike Pence will lead the Coronavirus Task Force. Photographer: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg

No sign of a recovery in markets, coronavirus spread continues, and Sanders still Democratic front runner after debate. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

Down again

The selloff in stocks which has seen the S&P 500 Index register its worst four-day slide since December 2018 is showing little sign of reversing. Overnight the MSCI Asia Pacific Index slipped 1.3% while Japan’s Topix index closed 0.8% lower. A mixture of new cases and more profit warnings is pushing European stocks lower for a fifth day. S&P 500 futures have had a volatile morning, swinging between gains and losses to trade slightly lower by 5:40 a.m. Eastern Time. The 10-year Treasury yield rose slightly from its record low, and gold gained some ground.

Still spreading

Outbreaks of the virus outside China continue to show mounting infections, with numbers rising in ItalySouth Korea and Iran. South America reported its first suspected case in Brazil. In the U.S., officials from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention warned of widespread disruption if the virus spreads in the country.  In China, meanwhile, there is more evidence of the economic hit from the virtual closure of large parts of the nation, with early indicators showing a significant slowdown in February.

Sanders survives

Last night’s seven-way Democratic debate saw front runner Bernie Sanders bear the brunt of attacks from the other candidates. His biggest-spending rival, Michael Bloomberg, also came under fire again from Elizabeth Warren. Overall, there was little in the debate, which sometimes risked becoming a free-for-all, that showed any candidate making major inroads into Sanders’s lead. (Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.)

Stepping down

Bob Iger abruptly stepped aside as Walt Disney Co.’s chief executive officer, handing the reins to Bob Chapek who was overseeing the company’s theme park and consumer products business. In his time leading Disney, Iger, who will remain as executive chairman through 2021, has turned it into the world’s largest entertainment company. Shares dropped on the announcement. Elsewhere in corporate moves, Salesforce.com Inc. co-Chief Executive Officer Keith Block is stepping down.

Coming up…

New home sales data for January is released at 10:00 a.m., with that sector continuing to show signs of good health. The under-pressure crude market will get an update on inventories at 10:30 a.m. The Treasury Department is scheduled to sell two- and five-year debt. Lowe’s Cos Inc., Marriott International Inc. and TJX Cos Inc. are among the companies reporting earnings.

What we’ve been reading

This is what’s caught our eye over the last 24 hours.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

#BUDGET2020 ANALYSIS

Tito Mboweni’s Budget reveals a weakened National Treasury 

By Ferial Haffajee

DAYS OF ZONDO

Former SABC CEO claims Hlaudi Motsoeneng served MultiChoice’s interests on digital migration 

Rebecca Davis
5 hours ago
4 mins

#BUDGET2020

Budget in a Box

Sasha Planting
15 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 11 mins ago

#BUDGET2020

Moody’s downgrade looks certain, but Budget aims to stave off more downgrades
Ed Stoddard 14 hours ago
3 mins

"This is my simple religion. There is no need for temples; no need for complicated philosophy. Our own brain; our own heart is our temple; the philosophy is kindness." ~ Dalai Lama XIV

Business Maverick

Personal income tax relief for tax payers

SAICA 7 hours ago
4 mins

#BUDGET2020 REACTION 

Cautious optimism for Mboweni’s ‘fascinating Budget’ 

Ed Stoddard
5 hours ago
3 mins

#BUDGET2020

Mboweni targets cuts to public wage bill to balance books – but allows some personal tax relief

Marianne Merten
15 hours ago
6 mins

#BUDGET2020

SA sovereign wealth fund may draw on spectrum proceeds, state bank in play

Ed Stoddard
15 hours ago
2 mins

#BUDGET2020

Eskom and SAA win, again, as SOEs continue to drain the public purse

Marianne Merten
15 hours ago
4 mins

#BUDGET2020

Traditional African beer spared the usual sin tax hike, E-cigarettes still tax free

Ed Stoddard
15 hours ago
< 1 min