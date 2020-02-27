This week we veer into the world of sports science, which has increasingly become the frontier battleground of professional sports. It’s a complex and vital area of sport and Dr Mike Posthumus, a respected voice in the field of sports science and a professional athlete himself, joins the Maverick Sports podcast to delve deeper. Heard of the 10,000 hour theory? Well, Mike tells us why it’s nonsense. Posthumus is the head of High Performance at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa and an honorary Senior Researcher in the department of Exercise Science and Sports Medicine at UCT.