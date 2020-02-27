(Bloomberg) —

Nigeria’s Dangote Group started a test run following the completion of critical sections of the plant, including the central control room, the ammonia and urea bulk storage area and the cooling tower, the company said in an emailed statement.

“By the time our plant is fully commissioned, the country will become self sufficient in fertilizer production and even have the capacity to export the products to other African countries,” said Devakumar Edwin, group executive director for strategy, portfolio development and projects at Dangote Industries Ltd, said in the statement.

Read more: Africa’s Richest Man Makes a $17 Billion Bid for Immortality

The plant, constructed by Saipem of Italy and Tata Consulting Engineers of India, will be the biggest in the world with capacity for 3 million tons of fertilizer a year. It’s being powered with gas piped by the Nigerian Gas Company and Chevron Nigeria Ltd. under an agreement to supply 70 million cubic feet of gas daily.

The fertilizer facility is in the same location in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, where the Dangote Group, owned by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, is building a 650,000-barrels per day crude refinery, also reputed to be one of the world’s biggest on completion in 2021.