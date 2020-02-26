The added disclosure comes a day after JPMorgan vowed to stop financing coal-fired power plants unless they’re using carbon capture and sequestration technology. The bank also won’t provide project financing for new oil and gas developments in the Arctic.

Environmental activists have been pressuring the biggest U.S. bank to divest from the fossil-fuel industry and have called on shareholders to remove Lee Raymond, the longtime climate skeptic who previously ran Exxon Mobil Corp., from the lender’s board.

Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, another target of environmentalists, has said climate change will be solved with government policy.

“I’ve always thought it was a problem,” Dimon said at the bank’s investor day earlier Tuesday. “We should acknowledge the problem and start working on it.”

Financial firms often include dozens of disclaimers about potential risks in their annual 10-K filings, but JPMorgan’s have typically focused on those more directly related to the economy, regulation and competition. Meanwhile, economists at the firm have been warning clients about the potential for climate change to threaten the global economy and even the human race.