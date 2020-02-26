Business Maverick

Walloped by Climate Change

By Bloomberg 26 February 2020
Caption
Emissions rise from a cooling tower at the Jaenschwalde lignite fired power plant, operated by Lausitz Energie Bergbau AG (LEAG), in Peitz, Germany, on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Policies being hammered out in Germany to slash carbon emissions may cost 40 billion euros ($44 billion) over the next four years, underscoring the wide scope of Chancellor Angela Merkels plans to boost climate protection. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase & Co, long a target of public scrutiny for its relationship with the fossil-fuel industry, is getting more serious about the impacts of the climate crisis.

The bank’s annual regulatory report added “climate change” as a risk factor, saying it could hurt operations and customers. Risks including prolonged droughts or flooding, increased frequency of wildfires, rising sea levels and altered rainfall could “prompt changes in regulations or consumer preferences, which in turn could have negative consequences for the business models of JPMorgan Chase’s clients,” the company wrote in the filing.

The added disclosure comes a day after JPMorgan vowed to stop financing coal-fired power plants unless they’re using carbon capture and sequestration technology. The bank also won’t provide project financing for new oil and gas developments in the Arctic.

Environmental activists have been pressuring the biggest U.S. bank to divest from the fossil-fuel industry and have called on shareholders to remove Lee Raymond, the longtime climate skeptic who previously ran Exxon Mobil Corp., from the lender’s board.

Read more: The oilman behind Dimon draws activists to JPMorgan

Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, another target of environmentalists, has said climate change will be solved with government policy.

“I’ve always thought it was a problem,” Dimon said at the bank’s investor day earlier Tuesday. “We should acknowledge the problem and start working on it.”

Financial firms often include dozens of disclaimers about potential risks in their annual 10-K filings, but JPMorgan’s have typically focused on those more directly related to the economy, regulation and competition. Meanwhile, economists at the firm have been warning clients about the potential for climate change to threaten the global economy and even the human race.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Court documents suggest the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund is in crisis

By Ruan Jooste

BUSINESS MAVERICK

JSE bloodbath: It’s not just the coronavirus

Sasha Planting
24 FEB
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Aveng is a survivor in a badly damaged construction sector

Sasha Planting
10 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 4 hours ago

THE ESKOM CRISIS

Interview: Minerals & Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe
Chris Yelland 25 FEB
14 mins

Whale stress levels dropped dramatically after 9/11 due to reduced ocean-borne shipping. This was measured by analysing said whales' droppings.

DAYS OF ZONDO

Yunus Carrim claims MultiChoice cost South Africa dearly — at Koos Bekker’s behest

Rebecca Davis 10 hours ago
5 mins

AMABHUNGANE

EFF-linked businessman who captured Tshwane fleet department had a man on the inside 

Micah Reddy and Stefaans Brümmer for amaBhungane
9 hours ago
10 mins

OPINIONISTA

A radical way out of the EU budget maze

Jean Pisani-Ferry
9 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
25 FEB
< 1 min

#BUDGET2020 

Some key things to look out for in Mboweni’s ‘do or die’ Budget

Ed Stoddard
24 FEB
3 mins

ANALYSIS

Global fiscal policy to the rescue: Wishful thinking or a rational way forward?

Sharon Wood
24 FEB
4 mins