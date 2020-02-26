The death was due to birdshot fired from a hunting rifle, the sources said, adding that five of the injuries also resulted from birdshot. The remaining injuries were tear gas-related.
At least 23 members of the security forces were also injured, the sources said. (Reporting by Baghdad Newsroom; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Whale stress levels dropped dramatically after 9/11 due to reduced ocean-borne shipping. This was measured by analysing said whales' droppings.