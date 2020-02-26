Newsdeck

Iraqi security forces kill protester in Baghdad -police sources

By Reuters 26 February 2020

epa08232117 An Iraqi protester receives medical treatment after being injured in clashes with security forces following a protest at the Al-Khilani square in central Baghdad, Iraq, 20 February 2020. According to reports, dozens of protesters were injured as clashes between protesters and security forces erupted at the Al-Khilani square in the capital Baghdad. EPA-EFE/MURTAJA LATEEF

BAGHDAD, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces killed at least one protester in Baghdad on Tuesday and wounded 24 others, police sources told Reuters.

The death was due to birdshot fired from a hunting rifle, the sources said, adding that five of the injuries also resulted from birdshot. The remaining injuries were tear gas-related.

At least 23 members of the security forces were also injured, the sources said. (Reporting by Baghdad Newsroom; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Sandra Maler)

