Business Maverick

Handshakes and Kisses Are Out at This Gathering in the Age of Coronavirus

By Bloomberg 26 February 2020
Caption
BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: A Chinese woman wears a protective mask as she has her temperature checked before entering a park with her child on February 9, 2020 in Beijing, China. The number of cases of a deadly new coronavirus rose to more than 37000 in mainland China Sunday, days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global public health emergency. China continued to lock down the city of Wuhan in an effort to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medicals experts have confirmed can be passed from human to human. In an unprecedented move, Chinese authorities have put travel restrictions on the city which is the epicentre of the virus and municipalities in other parts of the country affecting tens of millions of people. The number of those who have died from the virus in China climbed to over 810 on Sunday, mostly in Hubei province, and cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and several others. The World Health Organization has warned all governments to be on alert and screening has been stepped up at airports around the world. Some countries, including the United States, have put restrictions on Chinese travelers entering and advised their citizens against travel to China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Handshakes and kisses are out. Hand sanitizer and air kisses are in. And coughing is a major no-no.

Welcome to the SuperReturn International private equity conference in Berlin, where nervous attendees spooked by the rapidly spreading coronavirus are covering up any fears with gallows humor rather than face masks.

The world’s largest private equity and venture capital event, boasting over 3,000 attendees, turned into a slightly muted affair as many Italian and east Asian investors stayed at home. A few big name guests didn’t turn up, while some withdrew attendees overnight. And others, including some CD&R employees, just dropped out at the last minute.

“This year people are not shouting from the roof top — it’s a more measured mood in comparison with recent years and the coronavirus is weighing on the atmosphere,” said Richard Hope, head of EMEA at Hamilton Lane.

The organizers, however, said there had been no significant impact on attendance. And to be sure, two of the biggest names in the industry, Apollo Global Management’s Leon Black and Carlyle Group Inc.’s co-founder David Rubenstein did show up.

A Kiss Is Just a Kiss Except When It Spreads the Coronavirus

But the potential impact of the disease was never far from attendees’ thoughts.

After a decade-long tear of blockbuster returns and trillions in new capital from institutional investors, there are now concerns that the China-originated virus will upend global growth — dealing damage to some of the thousands of firms now owned by the likes of Blackstone Group Inc. and KKR & Co.

Some firms are more vulnerable than others. Portfolio companies dependent on China, reliant on foot-traffic in retail stores, or in the travel industry will be among those impacted badly, Christophe De Vusser, partner at Bain & Co. said in an interview at the conference.

Kewsong Lee, co-chief executive officer at Carlyle, told attendees the short-term economic impact of coronavirus would be greater than people think. He added that in the long run, the global economy would see steady growth.

“You can’t have 40% to 50% of the world’s second largest economy be sequestered in the way it has been and not have an impact,” he said, a reference to quarantine measures in parts of China that have seen factories closed and whole city populations confined to their homes.

–With assistance from Sarah Syed.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

#BUDGET2020

Moody’s downgrade looks certain, but Budget aims to stave off more downgrades

By Ed Stoddard

#BUDGET2020

Mboweni targets cuts to public wage bill to balance books – but allows some personal tax relief

Marianne Merten
6 hours ago
6 mins

#BUDGET2020 ANALYSIS

Tito Mboweni’s Budget reveals a weakened National Treasury 

Ferial Haffajee
5 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

#BUDGET2020

SA sovereign wealth fund may draw on spectrum proceeds, state bank in play
Ed Stoddard 6 hours ago
2 mins

Whale stress levels dropped dramatically after 9/11 due to reduced ocean-borne shipping. This was measured by analysing said whales' droppings.

#BUDGET2020

Eskom and SAA win, again, as SOEs continue to drain the public purse

Marianne Merten 6 hours ago
4 mins

#BUDGET2020

Budget in a Box

Sasha Planting
6 hours ago
< 1 min

#BUDGET2020

Traditional African beer spared the usual sin tax hike, E-cigarettes still tax free

Ed Stoddard
6 hours ago
< 1 min

Business Maverick

Court documents suggest the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund is in crisis

Ruan Jooste
22 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

JSE bloodbath: It’s not just the coronavirus

Sasha Planting
24 FEB
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Aveng is a survivor in a badly damaged construction sector

Sasha Planting
22 hours ago
4 mins