At long last, Sarah Britton, called the “queen bee of the health blogs” by Bon Appétit, has released her debut cookbook, inspired by her wildly popular blog.

Every month, half a million readers – vegetarians, vegans, paleo followers, and gluten-free gourmets alike – flock to Britton’s site for her adaptable and accessible recipes.

My New Roots has more than one hundred of them, including fragrant courgette and coconut noodle soup, home-made ginger ale, comforting chocolate chilli and a decadent chai upside-down plum cake – and this fave, which amounts to a serving of carrot cake for breakfast.

Multigrain Carrot Cake Porridge with Pecan Crunch

Carrots may seem humble, but they are one of the best dietary sources of beta-carotene on the planet. Beta-carotene functions as an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory nutrient. When consumed on a regular basis, beta-carotene can help reduce the risk of developing many cancers by as much as 70%. The high fibre content of carrots helps to reduce the low-density (LDL, “bad”) cholesterol and raise the high-density (HDL, “good”) cholesterol, which is an important precautionary step against heart disease.

Although it isn’t completely necessary, I highly recommend soaking the grains overnight to improve their digestibility. It also means that when you wake up, all you have to do is throw in your favorite additions and sit down to a healthy morning meal that tastes like a serious indulgence.

The pecan crunch really makes this breakfast special, but it can be used to gussy up anything, from a modest bowl of oats to a fancy dessert!

To make things easier, use just water instead of carrot juice to soak the grains. You can also make a double or triple batch and keep it in the fridge for up to three days, stored in a tightly sealed container.

Serves 2

What you need

1 cup / 100g combination of rolled grains (oat, rye, spelt, emmer …), soaked, if possible (soak for a minimum of 8 hours)

1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 1 ⁄ 4 cups / 280 ml carrot juice or water, or more if needed

1 ⁄ 3 cup / 30g grated carrot

Pinch of fine sea salt

Generous pinch of ground cinnamon

Generous pinch of ginger

Generous pinch of nutmeg

Generous pinch of cloves

Generous pinch of cardamom

Handful of raisins or other dried fruit (chopped dates, pineapple, apricots …)

1 ⁄ 3 cup / 20g unsweetened flaked coconut

6 to 8 tablespoons pecan crunch (recipe follows), to taste

2 dollops goat or sheep yogurt (optional)

Pure maple syrup (optional)

What to do

Combine the grains, lemon juice, and carrot juice in a jar or bowl. Let rest, covered, in the fridge overnight. In the morning, remove the jar from the fridge; let it stand at room temperature for 15 minutes to warm up slightly if desired. (You can also eat the grains warm. Simply put the grains in a pot and heat gently on the stove until they are to your liking. Just don’t boil the grains, as they are full of heat-sensitive enzymes.) Fold in the grated carrots, salt, spices, raisins, and coconut flakes. Add more carrot juice or water if desired. Top each serving with pecan crunch, a dollop of yogurt, and a drizzle of maple syrup, if desired.

Pecan Crunch

Makes 2 cups / 340 grams

Vegan / gluten free

What you need

1 ⁄ 3 cup / 80ml brown rice syrup

1 ⁄ 2 teaspoon ground ginger

2 pinches fine sea salt

1 cup / 140g pecans or walnuts, chopped

What to do

Preheat the oven to 350°F / 180°C / gas mark 4. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment. In a small saucepan, heat the brown rice syrup over medium-low heat until it is runny. Then whisk in the ginger and salt. Add the pecans and stir to coat. Spread the coated pecans out on the prepared baking sheet, and bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven, let cool completely, and then break into small pieces. Store in the freezer for up to 1 month. ML

Sarah Britton gives nutrition seminars and workshops throughout North America and Europe and has collaborated with Michelin-starred chefs, including those at NOMA’s Nordic Food Lab, for whom she designed a special menu. She lives in Copenhagen with her husband and their child

