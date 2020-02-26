At long last, Sarah Britton, called the “queen bee of the health blogs” by Bon Appétit, has released her debut cookbook, inspired by her wildly popular blog.
Every month, half a million readers – vegetarians, vegans, paleo followers, and gluten-free gourmets alike – flock to Britton’s site for her adaptable and accessible recipes.
My New Roots has more than one hundred of them, including fragrant courgette and coconut noodle soup, home-made ginger ale, comforting chocolate chilli and a decadent chai upside-down plum cake – and this fave, which amounts to a serving of carrot cake for breakfast.
Multigrain Carrot Cake Porridge with Pecan Crunch
Carrots may seem humble, but they are one of the best dietary sources of beta-carotene on the planet. Beta-carotene functions as an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory nutrient. When consumed on a regular basis, beta-carotene can help reduce the risk of developing many cancers by as much as 70%. The high fibre content of carrots helps to reduce the low-density (LDL, “bad”) cholesterol and raise the high-density (HDL, “good”) cholesterol, which is an important precautionary step against heart disease.
Although it isn’t completely necessary, I highly recommend soaking the grains overnight to improve their digestibility. It also means that when you wake up, all you have to do is throw in your favorite additions and sit down to a healthy morning meal that tastes like a serious indulgence.
The pecan crunch really makes this breakfast special, but it can be used to gussy up anything, from a modest bowl of oats to a fancy dessert!
To make things easier, use just water instead of carrot juice to soak the grains. You can also make a double or triple batch and keep it in the fridge for up to three days, stored in a tightly sealed container.
Serves 2
What you need
What to do
Pecan Crunch
Makes 2 cups / 340 grams
Vegan / gluten free
What you need
What to do
Sarah Britton gives nutrition seminars and workshops throughout North America and Europe and has collaborated with Michelin-starred chefs, including those at NOMA’s Nordic Food Lab, for whom she designed a special menu. She lives in Copenhagen with her husband and their child
