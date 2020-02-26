Africa

Burundi government says it kills at least 22 in pre-election violence

By Reuters 26 February 2020

epa05068058 A Burundian expatriate woman holds a placard reading 'Burundi bleeds' during a candlelight vigil held for Burundi in Nairobi, Kenya, 13 December 2015. Kenyan activists and Burundians residing in Kenya held a candlelight service to call for peace in Burundi, that has been gripped by violence between police and protesters since April, when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would seek a third term in office. Human rights activists say more than 240 people have been killed in protests and attacks since April, while more than 220,000 are believed to have fled the country. EPA/DAI KUROKAWA

NAIROBI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Burundi government said on Tuesday it had killed at least 22 "wrongdoers" in the hills overlooking the main city Bujumbura since last week, in what it described as violence linked to a presidential election scheduled for May.

The authorities said two members of the police force were killed and six attackers were captured. They gave few further details about the nature of the unrest.

“Wrongdoers took advantage of this electoral period thinking people are distracted,” police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said on the state broadcaster RTNB. “The population should remain calm because security officers are ensuring its security.”

Burundi, which has a similar ethnic composition to neighbouring Rwanda, has suffered from decades of ethnic and political violence, including a 1993-2005 civil war in which 300,000 people died, mostly civilians.

The election in May will chose a successor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, a former rebel leader who has held power since 2005. His three terms in office have seen sporadic violence and international accusations of human rights abuses, which his government denies.

The ruling CNDD-FDD party’s candidate, Evariste Ndayishimiye, a retired army general who heads the department of military affairs in the president’s office, faces a former rebel leader, Agathon Rwasa, of the opposition CNL party. (Editing by Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

#BUDGET2020 ANALYSIS

Tito Mboweni’s Budget reveals a weakened National Treasury 

By Ferial Haffajee

#BUDGET2020

Mboweni targets cuts to public wage bill to balance books – but allows some personal tax relief

Marianne Merten
4 hours ago
6 mins

#BUDGET2020

Moody’s downgrade looks certain, but Budget aims to stave off more downgrades

Ed Stoddard
3 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

#BUDGET2020

Traditional African beer spared the usual sin tax hike, E-cigarettes still tax free
Ed Stoddard 4 hours ago
< 1 min

Whale stress levels dropped dramatically after 9/11 due to reduced ocean-borne shipping. This was measured by analysing said whales' droppings.

#BUDGET2020

Budget in a Box

Sasha Planting 4 hours ago
< 1 min

#BUDGET2020

SA sovereign wealth fund may draw on spectrum proceeds, state bank in play

Ed Stoddard
4 hours ago
2 mins

#BUDGET2020

Eskom and SAA win, again, as SOEs continue to drain the public purse

Marianne Merten
4 hours ago
4 mins

AMABHUNGANE

EFF-linked businessman who captured Tshwane fleet department had a man on the inside 

Micah Reddy and Stefaans Brümmer for amaBhungane
18 hours ago
10 mins

South Africa

#Budget2020: DIY tax clock shows you where your contributions go

OpenUp
47 mins ago
2 mins