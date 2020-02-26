South Africa

#Budget2020: DIY tax clock shows you where your contributions go

By OpenUp 26 February 2020

South african currency coins closeup picture

A tech tool helps you calculate your tax contributions to education, health, defence, or paying off national debt – per day. 

When you put in long hours of work each day, you’re not just working for yourself.

Unless you’re breaking the law, you’re also working to pay your share of taxes that help keep the country running.

But what are you actually paying for?

OpenUp, a civic tech organisation, has updated its annual Tax Clock with the latest tax information from Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Budget. It is part of OpenUp’s mandate to build free tools that promote active citizenry and help people make informed decisions for positive social change.

Tax Clock is easy to use and calculates the time you spend each day contributing to government services, such as education, health or national debt – and the time that you spend working for yourself.

All you need to do is go to www.taxclock.co.za and fill in your salary. You’ll get a minute-by-minute breakdown of how much of your workday helps pay for different parts of government costs such as debt, education and defence.

Adi Eyal, director of OpenUp, says the Tax Clock is an opportunity for people to engage with the Budget through the money they earn – and the tax they pay.

“When the Budget comes out, people are usually only interested in how much they will be paying and if there are any rebates they can get. But they don’t engage with what the Budget is really about,” he said.

“The Budget is a statement of intent by government that says what our priorities are, and what we are going to spend your money on. So, it’s important for people to understand what they are working for. The Tax Clock will show them how they have contributed toward things like education or helped pay off national debt in a day.”

This new version of Tax Clock incorporates up-to-date personal tax details from Mboweni’s Budget speech delivered in Parliament on Wednesday February 26, 2020. DM

 

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

#BUDGET2020 ANALYSIS

Tito Mboweni’s Budget reveals a weakened National Treasury 

By Ferial Haffajee

#BUDGET2020

Mboweni targets cuts to public wage bill to balance books – but allows some personal tax relief

Marianne Merten
6 hours ago
6 mins

#BUDGET2020

Moody’s downgrade looks certain, but Budget aims to stave off more downgrades

Ed Stoddard
5 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 9 hours ago

#BUDGET2020

Traditional African beer spared the usual sin tax hike, E-cigarettes still tax free
Ed Stoddard 6 hours ago
< 1 min

Whale stress levels dropped dramatically after 9/11 due to reduced ocean-borne shipping. This was measured by analysing said whales' droppings.

#Budget2020

Give us a Peoples’ Budget, protesters demand ahead of Mboweni address

Karabo Mafolo and Sandisiwe Shoba 1 hour ago
5 mins

#BUDGET2020

Budget in a Box

Sasha Planting
6 hours ago
< 1 min

#BUDGET2020

SA sovereign wealth fund may draw on spectrum proceeds, state bank in play

Ed Stoddard
6 hours ago
2 mins

#BUDGET2020

Eskom and SAA win, again, as SOEs continue to drain the public purse

Marianne Merten
6 hours ago
4 mins

AMABHUNGANE

EFF-linked businessman who captured Tshwane fleet department had a man on the inside 

Micah Reddy and Stefaans Brümmer for amaBhungane
20 hours ago
10 mins