TAX

No change to VAT.

Corporate tax does not change.

The plastic bag levy rises from 12c to 25c a bag.

The fuel levy will rise by 25c.

Booze and smokes will be taxed a further 4.4%-7.5%, with the exception of traditional African beer, which will be taxed 4.4% less.

Real tax relief for individuals. Tax brackets will be adjusted, and personal income tax rebates increased.

GOVERNMENT REVENUE and GROWTH

The economy grew by 0.3% in 2019, and is projected to grow by 0.9% in 2020.

Tax revenue will be R63.3-billion less than estimated in October 2019.

78% of government income comes from taxes, 20% from borrowing, 2% other.

GDP and DEBT

Debt is not going to stabilise over the medium term.

Debt service costs absorb 15.2% of government revenue, up from 10%.

The Budget deficit ( the difference between spending and revenue that has to be made up through borrowing) has risen to 6.8% of GDP.

Thus, borrowing will rise to R432.7-billion in 2019/20.