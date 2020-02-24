Newsdeck

Israeli jets strike Islamic Jihad targets in Syria and Gaza -Israeli military

By Reuters 24 February 2020
Caption
epa08089737 (FILE) - Palestinians inspect two craters at the destroyed house of Islamic Jihad rocket chief Rasmi Abu Malhous family after Israeli air srike in Deir al-Balah town in central Gaza Strip, 14 November 2019 (reissued 25 December 2019). Israel's Army on 25 December 2019 said the air raid on the home of Rasmi Abu Malhous was mistakenly conducted. Nine members of the same family were killed in the strike. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

JERUSALEM/GAZA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Israeli fighter jets launched air strikes on suspected Islamic Jihad positions in Syria, the Israeli military said on Monday, after the militant group and Israel exchanged rockets and air strikes around Gaza.

An Israeli military statement said its forces had “struck Islamic Jihad terror targets south of Damascus” in addition to “dozens” of Islamic Jihad targets throughout the Gaza Strip.

The air strike in the Adeliyah region outside Damascus targeted what the Israeli military called “a hub of Islamic Jihad’s activity in Syria,” including the research and development of weapons.

The Israeli announcement came shortly after Syrian state media said its air defences had intercepted “hostile targets” over the Syrian capital, Damascus.

The strike escalated the latest round of hostilities, which began around dawn on Sunday, when, Israel said, its troops killed an Islamic Jihad member who was trying to plant explosives near Israel’s border fence with the Gaza Strip.

Video footage shot by a Gaza photographer and widely posted on social media showed what appeared to be the lifeless body of an Islamic Jihad militant dangling from an Israeli military bulldozer as it removed the corpse.

Palestinian health officials and other onlookers said two other Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire directed at a group of people who had approached the area and tried to recover the body.

The images caused an uproar in Gaza, with many social media commentators calling for retaliation.

Islamic Jihad fired a barrage of rockets from Gaza into Israel, setting off air-raid sirens in communities such as Ashkelon. Israel hit back with a series of air strikes in Gaza.

The rockets sent residents of southern Israel running for shelters. Some of the rocket fire was intercepted by Israeli aerial missile defences, and there were no reports of any Israelis injured.

The Israeli military said that among the “dozens” of targets struck in Gaza were underground infrastructure and compounds in Rafah that had been used to store raw material used for manufacturing rockets.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, the Syrian state news agency SANA quoted a military source saying that Israeli planes had entered Syrian airspace and targeted areas around Damascus with a wave of guided missiles.

Syrian state-run al-Ikhbariya TV aired footage of what it said were explosions set off in the Damascus night sky by the air defence system shooting down missiles.

The Syrian military source said most missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets and that the aftermath of the strike was being examined.

Israel says it has carried out hundreds of strikes against targets in Syria in recent years.

In November, Islamic Jihad said Israel had targeted the house of one of its officials in Damascus, killing one of his sons. (Reporting by Nidal Almughrabi in Gaza, Kinda Makieh in Damascus and Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

REBUILDING PAINS

DA support in freefall, two new surveys show

By Ferial Haffajee

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The long and curious battle over the Amplats pension fund

Ruan Jooste
21 FEB
7 mins

GROUNDUP

Vandals make drought worse in Graaff-Reinet

Joseph Chirume for GROUNDUP
35 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 35 mins ago

LOTTO PROBE

Lotteries Commission silent on its investigation into damning corruption allegations 
Sandisiwe Shoba 2 hours ago
8 mins

"Plato is dear to me, but dearer still is truth" ~ Aristotle

SOWETO POWER STRUGGLE

‘If you are serious about fixing Eskom, arrest State Capture criminals’

Bheki C. Simelane 1 hour ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

One to watch: Ronald Lamola, the young minister with presidential attributes

Stephen Grootes
14 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Climate Crisis, the issue on which a united South Africa can address the world

Mmusi Maimane
14 hours ago
6 mins

ISS TODAY

South Sudan’s peace deal reveals flaws in Pretoria’s mediation approach

Peter Fabricius for ISS TODAY
33 mins ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen: Pandemic and Democracy 

COVID-19: Why protecting human rights matters in epidemics 

Mark Heywood
14 hours ago
11 mins