MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that allegations from U.S. intelligence officials that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign and trying to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances are false and the result of paranoia.

A person familiar with the matter said on Thursday that U.S. intelligence officials had told U.S. lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 election campaign by aiming to cast doubt on the integrity of the vote to boost Trump’s re-election.

“These are more paranoid announcements which, to our regret, will multiply as we get closer to the (U.S.) election,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“They have nothing to do with the truth.” (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova Editing by Andrew Osborn)

