Newsdeck

Trump offered to pardon Assange if he denied Russia helped leak Democrats’ emails -lawyer

By Reuters 20 February 2020
Caption
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, UK, 13 January 2020. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Facundo Arrizabalaga)

LONDON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange if he said that Russia had nothing to do with WikiLeaks' publication of Democratic Party emails in 2016, a London court heard on Wednesday.

Assange appeared by videolink from prison as lawyers discussed the management of his hearing next week to decide whether he should be extradited to the United States.

At Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Assange’s barrister, Edward Fitzgerald, referred to a witness statement by former Republican U.S. Representative Dana Rohrabacher who visited Assange in 2017, saying he had been sent by the president to offer a pardon.

The pardon would come on the condition that Assange say the Russians were not involved in the email leak that damaged Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016 against Trump, Rohrabacher’s statement said.

A White House spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, denied the assertion.

“The president barely knows Dana Rohrabacher other than he’s an ex-congressman. He’s never spoken to him on this subject or almost any subject. It is a complete fabrication and a total lie,” she said.

Rohrabacher, likewise, said he never spoke with the president about Assange. In a statement, the former lawmaker denied he had been sent on Trump’s behalf and said he was acting on his own when he offered to ask Trump for a pardon if Assange would say how he got the emails.

He said he relayed Assange’s willingness to cooperate to Trump’s then-chief of staff, John Kelly, but said he heard nothing further from the White House.

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to try to help Trump win, in part by hacking and releasing emails embarrassing to Clinton.

Russia denied meddling and Trump denied any campaign collusion with Moscow. A probe by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not establish that members of Trump’s campaign conspired with Russia during the election.

Assange, 48, who spent seven years holed up in Ecuador’s London embassy before he was dragged out last April, is wanted in the United States on 18 counts including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law. He could spend decades behind bars if convicted.

Almost a decade after his WikiLeaks website enraged Washington by leaking secret U.S. documents, Woolwich Crown Court in London will begin hearings on Monday – with Assange present – to decide whether he should be sent to the United States.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Assange spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. He appeared relaxed and spent much of the hearing reading notes in his lap. He wore two pairs of glasses: one on top of his head and another he took on and off and twiddled in his hands.

The Australian-born Assange made global headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified U.S. military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff.

The full extradition hearing will be split in two parts, with the second half delayed until May. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft in London, Steve Holland in Palm Spring, California and Andy Sullivan in Washington; Editing by Stephen Addison, Mark Heinrich and Peter Cooney)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BOOK REVIEW AND ANALYSIS

A Nightingale Sang in CR Swart Square: Moe Shaik and the greatest story not yet told

By Marianne Thamm

Unaccountable 00006

Nedbank and the Bank of Baroda — Banking on State Capture

Open Secrets
4 hours ago
11 mins

OPINIONISTA

Who will make the next move in the intricate ANC chessboard shuffle?

Oscar Van Heerden
4 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 15 hours ago

amaBhungane

Masondo’s ex-lover demands R1m for ‘wrongful arrest’
Tabelo Timse for amaBhungane 4 hours ago
5 mins

Moscow, London and Helsinki are the only European capitals amongst belligerents in World War II that were not occupied.

Newsflash

Jacques Pauw takes legal action against Piet Rampedi over Twitter allegations

Rebecca Davis 4 hours ago
4 mins

ADDIS ABABA

Mike Pompeo hits out at SA land expropriation without compensation

Peter Fabricius
4 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Time for real economic redress

John Steenhuisen
5 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s agenda as chair of the AU is to create the Africa the continent wants

Clayson Monyela
5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Bold leadership is required to end SA’s jobs crisis

Busi Mavuso
5 hours ago
4 mins