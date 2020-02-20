Africa

Nigerian Governor Demands 100,000 Troops to Quell Insurgency

By Bloomberg 20 February 2020
Caption
epa05146054 A Nigerian woman and her daughter stand in front of their burnt home after a Boko Haram attack a week ago at Dalori in Konduga local government area of Borno State, North-East Nigeria, 06 February 2016. Nigerian military have been carrying out operations against Boko Haram following the death of at least 85 people last weekend by Boko Haram insurgents who stormed and torched Dalori village in the northeast of Nigeria. EPA/STRINGER

(Bloomberg) --Nigeria must recruit 100,000 additional soldiers to end the long-running insurgency by the Islamist Boko Haram group, the governor of a state at the epicenter of the violence said.

The militant group has inflicted “horrific and simultaneous attacks” in Borno state since March 2019, Governor Babagana Zulum said in a statement emailed on Wednesday. “The military don’t have the manpower, they don’t have the equipment.”

President Muhammadu Buhari won an in election in 2015 with pledges including that he would end the insurgency that’s estimated to have killed more than 30,000 people in 10 years. Initial efforts by his administration drove the insurgents away from towns and villages they occupied.

In recent months, some of those gains have been reversed as the militants benefit from a steady flow of arms from Libya across the Sahara Desert and an alliance with Islamic State. Government troops, meanwhile, complain of poor equipment and low morale.

The Nigerian army is currently 200,000-strong, with troops deployed in at least 29 of the country’s 36 states to contain various levels of unrest.

Since the start of the year, Boko Haram has released videos of executions of more than two dozen people, including soldiers, aid workers and Christian captives. In January, 17 soldiers were killed on the highway between the towns of Bama and Gwoza, in two separate attacks that add to the tally of increased insurgent activities.

If Zulum’s recommendation is implemented, half of the new recruits should come from Borno state, the birth place of the insurgency that started in 2009, the governor said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BOOK REVIEW AND ANALYSIS

A Nightingale Sang in CR Swart Square: Moe Shaik and the greatest story not yet told

By Marianne Thamm

Unaccountable 00006

Nedbank and the Bank of Baroda — Banking on State Capture

Open Secrets
12 hours ago
11 mins

OPINIONISTA

Who will make the next move in the intricate ANC chessboard shuffle?

Oscar Van Heerden
12 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

Podcasts

Episode 13: Unpacking Cricket Capture
Craig Ray 3 hours ago
< 1 min

Moscow, London and Helsinki are the only European capitals amongst belligerents in World War II that were not occupied.

amaBhungane

Masondo’s ex-lover demands R1m for ‘wrongful arrest’

Tabelo Timse for amaBhungane 12 hours ago
5 mins

Newsflash

Jacques Pauw takes legal action against Piet Rampedi over Twitter allegations

Rebecca Davis
12 hours ago
4 mins

ADDIS ABABA

Mike Pompeo hits out at SA land expropriation without compensation

Peter Fabricius
12 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Time for real economic redress

John Steenhuisen
13 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s agenda as chair of the AU is to create the Africa the continent wants

Clayson Monyela
13 hours ago
4 mins