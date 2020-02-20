Neil Manthorp has been the voice of South African cricket commentary for nearly 30 years and he’s covered almost every tour and match the Proteas have played since readmission to international cricket in 1991. He’s a respected journalist and media entrepreneur and the author of seven books…. six about cricket and cricketers and one about drinking beer. He is an avid runner and keen golfer with the slowest backswing in the amateur game. This week he joins the Maverick Sports Podcast to discuss the trials facing the game in South Africa, Faf du Plessis and his favourite Proteas’ moment.