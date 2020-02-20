Newsdeck

Eight people killed in shootings near Frankfurt, police giving chase

By Reuters 20 February 2020
Caption
epa08229342 Ambulances and paramedics at the crime scene after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 20 February 2020. According to media reports at least eight people were killed in shootings in Hanau. EPA-EFE/WIESBADEN112

HANAU, Germany, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Eight people were killed on Wednesday in two shooting incidents in a German city near Frankfurt and special forces were chasing the gunmen who fled in a car, police said.

Heavily armed police sealed off two streets in the city of Hanau where ambulances had rushed. A police helicopter hovered over the city, east of the financial hub Frankfurt.

The motive for the shootings is still unclear. Local media said gunmen had opened fire at two shisha bars in Hanau.

The gunmen fled the scene of the first incident in a dark-coloured car. Police have set up a hotline for members of the public with information that could lead to the perpetrators. (Reporting by Kai Pfaffenbach and Reuters TV Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Kim Coghill)

