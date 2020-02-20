Newsdeck

Bloomberg campaign spends over $220 million in January

By Reuters 20 February 2020

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's campaign spent $220.6 million in January, with most of the money going to television advertising, his campaign said on Thursday.

By Jason Lange

The spending, reported in a disclosure filed with the Federal Election Commission, brought total outlays by the campaign so far to $409 million, a historic sum for the early stages of the Democratic Party’s nomination process.

Bloomberg, a billionaire former mayor of New York who is self-financing his campaign, received a withering assault from other Democratic candidates at a debate on Wednesday, including accusations he is trying to buy the election.

He has been rising in public opinion polls despite not competing in early nomination contests and instead hoping to start winning delegates when 14 states hold contests on March 3.

Bloomberg’s campaign spent $126.5 million on television advertising alone in January, and another $45.5 million on digital advertising.

(Reporting by Jason Lange Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BOOK REVIEW AND ANALYSIS

A Nightingale Sang in CR Swart Square: Moe Shaik and the greatest story not yet told

By Marianne Thamm

STATE OF INJUSTICE

Sorrow and fury after parolee arrested for murder of eight-year-old Tazne

Shani Reddy
56 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSFLASH

‘I was made a scapegoat for failed SAA deal’ – Dudu Myeni

Greg Nicolson
7 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

POISONED PLANET

Johnny Depp film highlights toxic waste and the poisoned chalice of progress
Don Pinnock and Andrew Muir 7 hours ago
5 mins

"The end may justify the means as long as there is something that justifies the end." ~ Leon Trotsky

Boxing

Fury shifts bout’s focus to the broader issue of mental health

Craig Ray 7 hours ago
6 mins

Unaccountable 00006

Nedbank and the Bank of Baroda — Banking on State Capture

Open Secrets
21 hours ago
11 mins

NEWSFLASH

Western Cape crime, rail take centre stage at Winde’s State of the Province Address – again

Suné Payne
7 hours ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

Province raps City of Cape Town’s knuckles over state of rivers

Steve Kretzmann for GroundUp
8 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSFLASH

Cosatu demands safer transport and better working conditions for museum workers

Karabo Mafolo
7 hours ago
3 mins