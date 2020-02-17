Newsdeck

Russian state airline suspends some flights to China

By Reuters 17 February 2020
Caption
BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: Chinese workers wear protective suits as they work inside a mall on February 9, 2020 in Beijing, China. The number of cases infected with a deadly new coronavirus rose to more than 37000 in mainland China Sunday, days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global public health emergency. China continued to lock down the city of Wuhan in an effort to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medicals experts have confirmed can be passed from human to human. In an unprecedented move, Chinese authorities have put travel restrictions on the city which is the epicentre of the virus and municipalities in other parts of the country affecting tens of millions of people. The number of those who have died from the virus in China climbed to over 810 on Sunday, mostly in Hubei province, and cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and several others. The World Health Organization has warned all governments to be on alert and screening has been stepped up at airports around the world. Some countries, including the United States, have put restrictions on Chinese travellers entering and advised their citizens against travel to China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Russian national carrier Aeroflot said on Monday that it is suspending some flights to China due to lower demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

 

The carrier will fly to Beijing and Shanghai once instead of twice a day from Tuesday to March 28, the company said on its website.

Aeroflot also suspended some flights to the southern city of Guangzhou on Monday and to Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, starting from March 1, but still will keep flying four times a week to each city.

All other major Russian airlines stopped flying to China on Jan. 31.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Nick Macfie)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Newsflash

Ramaphosa announces four replacements for Judicial Service Commission

By Marianne Thamm

DAYS OF ZONDO

Testimony: Millions in state housing contract funds were round-tripped to Jacob Zuma Foundation

Ferial Haffajee
7 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Amplats posts record results as CEO Griffith steps down

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 20 mins ago

NEWSFLASH

City wins in High Court bid to enforce by-law to curb activities of Greenmarket Square refugees
Sandisiwe Shoba 7 hours ago
2 mins

"Man is by nature a political animal" ~ Aristotle

OUR BURNING PLANET

Rise of the snake: Illegal mining threatens Venda’s sacred mountain

Kevin Bloom 23 hours ago
9 mins

Black History Month

Stage is set to examine America’s difficult racial legacy

J Brooks Spector
8 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Black DA leaders are constantly portrayed as puppets, pilloried for thinking differently

Gwen Ngwenya
8 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Faking It

Zapiro
16 FEB

OPINIONISTA

Time to overcome apartheid, and FW De Klerk

Marius Oosthuizen
8 hours ago
3 mins