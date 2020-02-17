The carrier will fly to Beijing and Shanghai once instead of twice a day from Tuesday to March 28, the company said on its website.
Aeroflot also suspended some flights to the southern city of Guangzhou on Monday and to Chinese-ruled Hong Kong, starting from March 1, but still will keep flying four times a week to each city.
All other major Russian airlines stopped flying to China on Jan. 31.
(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Nick Macfie)
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
"Man is by nature a political animal" ~ Aristotle