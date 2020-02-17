Business Maverick

February 17: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 17 February 2020
Caption
BEIJING, CHINA - FEBRUARY 09: A Chinese woman wears a protective mask as she has her temperature checked before entering a park with her child on February 9, 2020 in Beijing, China. The number of cases of a deadly new coronavirus rose to more than 37000 in mainland China Sunday, days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak a global public health emergency. China continued to lock down the city of Wuhan in an effort to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medicals experts have confirmed can be passed from human to human. In an unprecedented move, Chinese authorities have put travel restrictions on the city which is the epicentre of the virus and municipalities in other parts of the country affecting tens of millions of people. The number of those who have died from the virus in China climbed to over 810 on Sunday, mostly in Hubei province, and cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, France and several others. The World Health Organization has warned all governments to be on alert and screening has been stepped up at airports around the world. Some countries, including the United States, have put restrictions on Chinese travelers entering and advised their citizens against travel to China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

China leads nations pledging to boost fiscal spending to cushion the economic hit from the coronavirus, the IMF highlights flaws in the global economic system, and HSBC braces for a major overhaul when results are announced this week. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

Bulking Up

China, Hong Kong and Singapore are pledging extra fiscal stimulus to counter the economic hit from the coronavirus, which will lead the agenda of the world’s top finance officials this week. China said Sunday it will enact more-efficient stimulus measures despite a widening fiscal gap, including lower corporate taxes. Hong Kong’s top finance official said the city is facing “tsunami-like” shocks that may lead to a record budget deficit. Singapore is headed for its biggest budget gap in almost two decades, according to analysts. Meanwhile, the U.S. and other nations are ready to fly home hundreds of passengers stuck on a quarantined ship in Japan, but infected travelers are staying behind. The evacuation has sparked fears of contagion spreading as the travelers return home from the cruise ship in Japan and another that docked in Cambodia. Get all the latest news on the coronavirus in our  Virus Update.

IMF Warning

The head of the International Monetary Fund said the lack of deeper improvements in the global economic system is hindering what’s already an “anemic” outlook for growth, especially as the shock caused by the coronavirus further dims prospects for a pickup this year. “The monetary policy space is shrinking and the reliance on fiscal measures as well as on structural reforms to boost growth ought to be stronger,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Sunday in a Bloomberg Television interview in Dubai. What’s missing is “a more aggressive swing in structural reforms.” As the virus’s impact raises the threat of disruption across supply chains, most major central banks are on alert but have yet to indicate that they plan monetary easing.

Market Open

Asian stocks looked set for a cautious start to the week as investors mulled China’s latest response to support its economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Futures edged lower in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia after two weeks of gains for global equities. Volumes may be lower than average Monday due to a U.S. holiday and Treasuries won’t trade.  U.S. equities on Friday eked out gains as data showed retail sales rose for a fourth straight month, underscoring steady consumer spending. Treasuries ended the week with the 10-year yield at 1.58%.  Coming up this week, the minutes of the FOMC’s Jan. 28-29 meeting are released Wednesday. There is a Bank of Indonesia rate decision Thursday.  Earnings season continues with reports from energy and mining firm BHP Group, financial firms including HSBC and travel companies including Qantas Airways.

Huge Overhaul

HSBC Holdings Plc is about to unveil its third major overhaul in a decade Tuesday, and trading desks and back offices are bracing for possible scenarios such as another reshuffle of senior management, a surprise new chief executive, withdrawals from businesses and job reductions across the globe. Measures are likely to include billion-dollar writedowns, cuts at trading desks, and a reduction in exposure to countries ranging from Turkey and Greece to Oman, people familiar with the matter say. The future of interim Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn also looks uncertain. Last fall, Quinn told staff he was “certainly not intending, and was not asked, to be a caretaker.” Some analysts had expected he would have been confirmed as the full-time chief by now.

Huawei Rift

The fight between the U.S. and Europe over Chinese technology is threatening to split the transatlantic military alliance. With the U.S. defense establishment identifying China as its No. 1 priority, a bi-partisan delegation headed by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rammed home their concerns about the use of equipment from Huawei Technologies Co. at the Munich Security Conference over the weekend. The officials warned that installing Huawei kit could undermine cooperation with U.S. allies as Donald Trump’s hardball trade tactics started to infect his administration’s relationships on defense.

What we’ve been reading

This is what’s caught our eye over the last 24 hours.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cape Town moves to set up own electricity supply

By Kevin Davie

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom’s Pension and Provident Fund vendors claim all tenders are on hold; the CEO says it is ‘business as usual’

Ruan Jooste
8 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Understanding South Africa’s agriculture trade patterns

Wandile Sihlobo
8 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 14 FEB

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

Hurry up/Wait: Transnet import and export delays harming SA’s competitiveness
Sasha Planting 9 hours ago
6 mins

"We live in capitalism. Its power seems inescapable. So did the divine right of kings." ~ Ursula Le Guin

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Five reasons the news business is struggling – and how to fix it 

Styli Charalambous 10 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

SA expat confusion over tax status as amendments loom

William Louw
8 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

CPS: The R500m headache for loss-making former social grants paymaster 

Ray Mahlaka
9 hours ago
4 mins

MOTORING

Ye gods: Kia continues to surprise

Melinda Ferguson
9 hours ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen: Op-ed

The conundrum of regulating digital business

Mark Schoeman
9 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK #SONA2020

Economic policy surprise: Ramaphosa punts sovereign wealth fund and state bank

Ed Stoddard
13 FEB
3 mins