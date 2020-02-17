Newsdeck

Elton John says he’s ‘deeply upset’ after cutting short NZ concert

By Reuters 17 February 2020
Caption
British musician Elton John performs during his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at HBF Park in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, 30 November 2019 (issued 01 December 2019). EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH AUSTRALIA

WELLINGTON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - British singer-songwriter Elton John apologised to his fans in New Zealand late on Sunday after he lost his voice due to walking pneumonia and was forced to cut short a concert in Auckland.

 

John broke down in tears at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium after he was unable to sing despite receiving medical attention.

He took to his Instagram page on Sunday night to apologise to fans who had turned up for the show.

“I want to thank everyone who attended tonight’s gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible,” he said in the post.

“I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had,” he added.

The legendary singer, who won an Academy Award last week for best original song in his own biopic, “Rocketman,” had to be assisted from the stage after attempting to launch into the song ‘Daniel’, the New Zealand Herald reported.

John had told the crowd early in the concert that he was ill and his voice was “shot”, but he was determined to put on a great show.

He struggled to perform ‘Candle in the Wind’ and told the audience he did not know how long he could continue, the Herald said. He briefly left the stage but returned in a new costume.

Several songs later he had lost his voice entirely and the show was over. He was seen weeping and waving to a cheering crowd as he left the stage, assisted by medics.

The concert was part of John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

He is to play two more Auckland shows – on Tuesday, February 18 and Thursday, February 20. Those shows are expected to go ahead as planned as doctors are confident John will recover, state broadcaster 1News reported on Monday, quoting the event promoter Chugg Entertainment.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dan Grebler)

