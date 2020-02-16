Despite a rally since late January, emerging markets have underperformed stocks and bonds in the developed nations. That trend should soon reverse, according to Pictet Asset Management, which oversees almost $600 billion of assets.

“Valuations in emerging markets, given what’s going on, are more attractive than developed markets,” Luca Paolini, the London-based chief strategist at Pictet, said in an interview.

MSCI Inc.’s index of emerging equities rose 1.3% last week to pare its yearly loss to 0.8%. Currencies strengthened for the first time in four weeks, led by the Mexican peso, South African rand and Russian rubles. Bloomberg’s gauge of commodities climbed for the first time since the week of Jan. 3.

Saudi G-20

The U.S. Federal Reserve publishes minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday

Finance ministers from across the world will gather in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from Saturday to discuss the global economy and how to limit the fallout from the virus

Singapore’s government will give an indication of how the virus is affecting Asian economies when it announces its budget on Tuesday

China’s Loan Prime Rate — its new monthly rate — will be announced on Thursday and will probably be reduced as authorities seek to keep plenty of cheap money flowing to businesses and consumers struggling amid the virus shut downs “The focus will be on China for answers critical to the region and beyond — how the battle to contain the coronavirus is progressing, how much of the economy has managed to get going again after extended shutdowns, and how is policy shifting,” said Bloomberg Economics. “We expect cuts to loan prime rates, and will be on the lookout for other measures aimed at shoring up growth”



Turkey, Indonesia Rates