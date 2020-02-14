Austen Mcdonald from Australia performs his contemporary variation during the final of the 48th Prix de Lausanne in Montreux, Switzerland, 08 February 2020. Launched in 1973, the Prix de Lausanne is an international dance competition for young dancers aged 15 to 18. Closing the six-day event, scholarships granting free tuition in a world-renowned dance school or dance company are awarded to the best dancers out of 77 participants this year. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
A handout photo made available by the Trang Chamber of Commerce shows a couple, bride Yurapa Chutchawatwimol (R) and her groom Robert Christian (2-R) of Germany as they receive a marriage registration during an underwater wedding ceremony at Trang province, southern Thailand, 14 February 2020. Eleven scuba diving couples, including three foreigners, took part in the Trang underwater wedding ceremony to celebrate Valentine’s Day aimed to boost the country tourism industry. EPA-EFE/TRANG CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
A newly married couple (C) rides an elephant during the marriage registration on elephant’s back ceremony on Valentine?s Day at Nongnooch Garden, Pattaya city, Chonburi province, Thailand, 14 February 2020. Forty Thai and foreign couples took part in the traditional ceremony to celebrate Valentine’s Day. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Robyn Peoples (L) and Sharni Edwards kiss each other after they became Northern Ireland’s first legally married same sex couple on February 11, 2020 in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland. Following a change in the laws in the absence of a power sharing executive government in the province concerning same sex marriage late last year, Northern Irish couples can now get legally married from today. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
(L-R) Regina King presents the Actor in a Supporting Role award for ‘Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood’ to Brad Pitt onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(L-R) Mark Ruffalo presents the Documentary – Feature – award for ‘American Factory’ to Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
(From 2nd L) Kang-ho Song, Lee Sun Gyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Kwak Sin-ae, and Park Myung-hoon accept the Best Picture award for ‘Parasite’ with interpreter Sharon Choi onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Writer-director Bong Joon-ho, winner of the Best Picture, Director, Original Screenplay, and International Feature Film awards for “Parasite,” attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Two Yorkshire terriers are groomed before participating in the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on February 10, 2020 in New York City. The show brings more than 200 breeds and varieties of dog into New York City for the the competition which began Saturday and ends Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden with the naming of this year’s Best in Show.(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
A model prepares backstage for Kim Shui during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery II at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
The Samsung Electronics Co. Galaxy Z Flip smartphone is displayed on screen during the Samsung Unpacked product launch event in San Francisco, California, U.S. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Samsung is starting a new decade with a new chief in charge of its mobile business, but it’s doing it in the same old fashion: by leaning into its semiconductor advantage to overwhelm consumers with unmatched specs on its latest Galaxy devices. Photographer: Michael Short/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A demonstration shows video content analytics software BriefCam using a 5G connection at Verizon Communications Inc.’s 5G tech showroom and production studio in London, U.K., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. The so-called lab showcases services enabled by the next generation of wireless broadband and invites partners to collaborate on developing new ways to use it.Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A guard of honor welcomes Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s president, during the state of the nation ceremony in the national assembly in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Business leaders have been ratcheting up the pressure on Ramaphosa to announce decisive measures to turn around the economy and fix struggling state-owned enterprises. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), speaks to members of the media outside Parliament during the state of the nation ceremony in the national assembly in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020. Malema and the party’s lawmakers prevented South African President Cyril Ramaphosa from speaking as they demanded he remove Pravin Gordhan as Public Enterprises Minister, citing the mismanagement of state-owned companies Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. and South African Airways, which his department oversees. Photographer: Dwayne Senior/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Past President Kgalema Petrus Motlanthe speaks during the thirtieth anniversary of the release of Nelson Mandela at the Cape Town City Hall on February 11, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. The anniversary also celebrates the unbanning of political parties in South Africa, the defeat of Apartheid and the beginning of democracy in South Africa. (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
A worker loads sisal leaves onto a truck during a harvest at a plantation in Dzemul, Yucatan state, Mexico, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Competition from synthetics has weakened demand for sisal in the traditional applications, however new consumer demands for natural fibers are expanding the markets in more high-value applications such as in paper, reinforcing composites and plastic composites, according to the Food And Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. Photographer: Mauricio Palos/Bloomberg via Getty Images
KATAKWI, UGANDA – FEBRUARY 12: A Uganda People’s Defence Force soldier holds a Desert Locust on February 12, 2020 in Katakwi, Uganda. Uganda has deployed soldiers to help combat one of the worst locust infestations in the region for decades. The UN warned that locusts can put crop production, food security and millions of lives at risk. The insects have already destroyed crops in Kenya in the country’s worst infestation for 70 years. The swarms also pose a threat to other countries in the region, including Ethiopia and Somalia. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)
Nicole Barakat, Artist Educator MCA works on the Guide Dogs NSW/ACT and MCA Mardi Gras float entitled, 'Feel the Love' on February 14, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Gulliver, a fibre-glass Labrador, has toured Australia for years promoting services provided by Guide Dogs for people who have low vision or are vision impaired. Standing 4.3m tall and weighing 690kg, Gulliver will lead a group representing Guide Dogs for the first time in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade on Saturday 29 February. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)
