A still from the latest Street Talk video.

Are we living in a time when we accept that men abuse women? That boys are raised to dominate through language and physical violence? In this episode, we speak to a group of women about the power of language, action, and a justice system that doesn’t support the abused.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. DM

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

