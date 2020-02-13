Business Maverick

Jeff Bezos Sets Record With $165 Million Beverly Hills Home Purchase

By Bloomberg 13 February 2020
Caption
Jeff Bezos Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Jeff Bezos has bought a Beverly Hills mansion for $165 million, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, setting a record for a Los Angeles-area home.

The world’s richest man bought the 9-acre property from David Geffen, said the person, declining to be identified as the details are private. The acquisition was reported earlier Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal.

The purchase by the Amazon.com Inc. founder of the so-called Warner Estate is the latest in a string of mega-deals for residential properties in the U.S.

Lachlan Murdoch, the son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, was one of at least four people to pay more than $100 million for a home in the U.S. last year. The others include the record $238 million Citadel founder Ken Griffin plunked down in January 2019 for a New York penthouse at 220 Central Park South. In December, fellow hedge fund billionaire Steven Schonfeld and his wife Brooke closed on a mega-mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, for $111 million.

It also expands Bezos’s real-estate empire. He already owns 170,000 hectares (420,000 acres) of desert scrub in Texas and properties on both coasts. This includes a Washington mansion, where he recently hosted a party for the capital’s elite, including Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Bezos, 56, has had a style makeover in recent years, barely leaving the headlines since he and MacKenzie Bezos divorced in 2019. That includes hitting the red carpet with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, and even being part of an international controversy after the incendiary claim that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was involved in hacking his phone.

He’s also entered the art market, reportedly setting a record for artist Ed Ruscha at a Christie’s auction in November with a $52.5 million purchase of “Hurting the Word Radio #2.” Bezos also bought “Vignette 19” by Kerry James Marshall for $18.5 million, according to the same report.

Regardless, Bezos can afford it. He sold $4.1 billion worth of Amazon shares in the span of a week earlier this year, according to regulatory filings. He’s worth $131.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, even after the marital split.



