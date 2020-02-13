Robbie Fleck played 31 Tests for the Springboks as an accomplished outside centre between 1999-2002 and he was also head coach of the Stormers for four seasons between 2016-2019. He was thrust into the Super Rugby coaching job when current England mentor Eddie Jones vacated the Stormers post after only 10 days, leaving Fleck to pick up the pieces. In today’s episode Fleck talks about the difficulties and challenges of that situation and how Western Province’s financial problems impacted on the team. He regales us with tales of the ‘Men in Black’, the talented 1999 Stormers team that came so close to winning Super Rugby and gives piercing insights into his 20 years in the game as a professional player, and coach.