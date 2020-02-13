Newsdeck

Dutch police: letter bomb at Unisys office disarmed, nobody hurt

By Reuters 13 February 2020
Caption
epa08212507 Emergency services gather at a postal sorting company in Kerkrade, the Netherlands, 12 February 2020. A bomb letter has probably exploded in the mail room of the company. Around the same time an explosion took place in Amsterdam, in the south of the Netherlands, also probably caused by a bomb letter. Recently multiple bomb letters have been found at companies in multiple Dutch cities, the most recent one on 10 January. EPA-EFE/MARCEL VAN HOORN

AMSTERDAM, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Dutch police said on Thursday they had found and disarmed a letter bomb at an office of information technology firm Unisys. There were no injuries.

The letter, found in Leusden, near Utrecht, is the latest in a series of letter bombs sent to companies around the country. Police believe they are connected and have said the sender is demanding a ransom. No injuries have been reported. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Gareth Jones)

