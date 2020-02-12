“This outbreak could still go in any direction,” the WHO’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a briefing in Geneva.
At the end of a two-day meeting on science and innovation into measures to tackle the new viral outbreak, Tedros welcomed the “positive response of the research community” at short notice “to come up with concrete plans and commitment to work together”.
He added that a WHO-led advance team that travelled to China earlier this week had made “good progress” on the composition and scope of its work.
China reported on Wednesday its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks.
The head of the WHO’s emergency programme, Mike Ryan, also said the stabilisation of new case numbers in China was reassuring, as was the apparently less aggressive and less accelerated behaviour of the virus outside of Hubei province.
“(That) is to a great extent due to a huge public health operation in China,” he told the briefing. “That … gives us an opportunity for containment.”
Ryan added that it was still too early “to predict the beginning, the middle or end of the epidemic”. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Kate Kellandin London, editing by Nick Macfie)
