Ngidi bowls S Africa to thrilling T20 win as England collapse

By Reuters 12 February 2020
Caption
Lungi Ngidi of South Africa reacts in disappointment after losing the game during the ICC Cricket World Cup match bettween South Africa and New Zealand at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England on 19 June 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

EAST LONDON, South Africa, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Seamer Lungi Ngidi defended seven runs in the final over to bowl South Africa to an unlikely one-run victory as England folded at the death in the first Twenty20 International on Wednesday.

England needed seven from their final seven balls with five wickets remaining, but collapsed in the face of Ngidi’s off-cutters on a slow wicket to add five runs for the loss of four wickets.

South Africa had posted 177 for eight in their 20 overs, a record score in East London, but England were cruising when Jason Roy blasted 70 from 38 balls and captain Eoin Morgan an excellent 52 from 34.

The visitors lost their nerve at the finish, though, in what will be a tough lesson at the start of the build-up to the Twenty20 World Cup to be played in Australia in October.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)

