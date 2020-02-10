Newsdeck

Buttigieg, Sanders campaigns request Iowa recanvass -Iowa Democrats

By Reuters 10 February 2020
Caption
Supporters of Pete Buttigieg, candidate for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 United States presidential election, wait for results at the Pete for America caucus night watch party at Drake University Bell Center in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Gary He)

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The two Democrats who lead the Iowa caucuses - Senator Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg - both requested a recanvass of some caucus results on Monday, the Iowa Democratic Party said.

 

Buttigieg filed a request for a recanvass of 66 precincts and Sanders for 28 precincts, the party said in a statement. It said it will review the requests to determine whether they meet the requirements. Buttigieg had a slim lead over Sanders in the Feb. 3 nominating contest, which took days to settle after a technical meltdown led to delays in determining the winner.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

