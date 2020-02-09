Newsdeck

Trump to propose cuts in foreign aid and social safety nets in budget -officials

By Reuters 9 February 2020
Caption
US President Donald J. Trump speaks with reporters during the Announcement of the Guidance on Constitutional Prayer in Public Schools in the the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 16 January 2020. (Photo: EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas / POOL)

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will propose on Monday a 21% cut in foreign aid and slashing social safety net programs in his $4.8 trillion budget proposal for fiscal 2021, according to senior administration officials.

By Jeff Mason

 

The budget will seek an increase in funds to counter developing economic threats from China and Russia, but will also raise funds by targeting $2 trillion in savings from mandatory spending programs in the United States.

Trump, a Republican, sought in his budget proposal last year to slash foreign aid but faced steep resistance from Congress and did not prevail.

Trump latest blueprint for administration spending proposals is unlikely to be passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, particularly in an election year.

The budget will raise military spending by 0.3% to $740.5 billion for the fiscal year 2021, starting Oct. 1 and propose higher outlays for defense and veterans, administration officials said.

The White House proposes to slash spending by $4.4 trillion over 10 years.

That includes $130 billion from changes to Medicare prescription-drug pricing, $292 billion from cuts in safety net programs – such as work requirements for Medicaid and food stamps – and $70 billion from tightening eligibility rules for federal disability benefits.

Trump’s foreign aid proposal seeks $44.1 billion in the upcoming fiscal year compared with $55.7 billion enacted in fiscal year 2020, an administration official said.

Aid to Ukraine would remain at its 2020 levels under the new proposal, the official said. Trump was acquitted last week of impeachment charges that he withheld aid to Ukraine to spur Kiev to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. vice president.

Administration officials told Reuters that Trump would request an increase in funding for the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to $700 million compared to $150 million the previous year. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Lisa Shumaker)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SONA 2020

Walking hard, getting nowhere — but Ramaphosa still enjoys a 62% approval level

By Ferial Haffajee

ANALYSIS

Cosatu’s great Eskom bailout plan — a critique

Tim Cohen
12 hours ago
6 mins

ANALYSIS

As it enters a no-fly zone, SAA can no longer defy gravity

Stephen Grootes
10 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 6 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK 

The PIC remains a bystander in talks to raid government pension savings for Eskom bailout
Ray Mahlaka 12 hours ago
4 mins

There are fewer bacteria in urine than there are in tap water.

OP-Ed

Facebook’s war on civilisation

Yvonne Jooste 10 hours ago
13 mins

Breaking News

Coronavirus source found in pangolin meat

Don Pinnock and Tiara Walters
07 FEB
8 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN: Seven days

Civil Society Watch, 10-17 February 2020

Mark Heywood
11 hours ago
6 mins

AFRICAN UNION

Ramaphosa hoist with his own petard over free trade agreement post

Peter Fabricius
10 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

The Council on Higher Education’s review of PhD degrees reveals worrying trends

Ken Harley
10 hours ago
9 mins