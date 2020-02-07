Newsdeck

UK’s Kew Gardens to help protect Australia’s plants after wildfires

By Reuters 7 February 2020
Caption
epa08194435 A handout photo made available by the Australian Defence Force (ADF) shows Australian Army Sapper Paul Tighe from the 1st Combat Engineer Regiment chainsawing debris in the Kelly Hill Caves Conservation Park during Operation Bushfire Assist 2019-2020 to clear and re-open the site for tourism on Kangaroo Island, South Australia, Australia, 31 January 2020 (issued 05 February 2020). EPA-EFE/AUSTRALIAN DEFENCE FORCE HANDOUT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Britain is to protect Australia's plants and trees by helping the emergency collection of seeds in areas devastated by wildfires and storing some of the rarest specimens in the world's biggest wild seed bank.

Scientists from the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in London will help the emergency seed collection and store precious specimens at its Millennium Seed Bank (MSB), a giant trove of seeds which acts as an insurance policy for plants and trees.

Over 2.3 billion seeds from 190 countries are stored in air-tight glass containers stacked in huge -20°C freezers underground and can be used to grow a new generation of plants in years to come. It currently has 41,000 different species.

For the collecting, Kew scientists will work alongside colleagues in the Australian Seed Bank Partnership.

“We … are pleased to be able to support their efforts, as part of our ongoing partnership to address biodiversity loss through seed-banking in Australia,” said the MSB’s Elinor Breman in a statement.

She added: “Kew’s scientists will work with the ASBP to conduct emergency seed-collecting in areas devastated by the bushfires and longer-term germination research, which will hopefully aid the international effort to restore habitats more quickly in this precious and biodiverse region.”

Kew has worked with Australian seed banks since 2000, sharing expertise on seed collection processes, conservation and research so that the seeds of plant species considered rare or threatened can be banked and conserved for the future.

So far, 12,450 seed collections representing 8,900 Australian species, all of which are saved in local seed banks, have been duplicated and stored in Kew’s MSB.

Australia’s wildfires have burned through an area the size of Greece since September, in what the government there has called an ecological disaster.

The protected species of Wollemi Pines – prehistoric trees which outlived the dinosaurs – survived the wildfires.

Others were not so lucky: wood-chopping company Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers suspended trading in its shares after severe fire-damage meant 90% of its tree crop was no longer productive.

The collaboration with Kew was announced by visiting British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

“This further collaboration between the Australian Seed Bank Partnership and the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, will help protect Australia’s precious biodiversity following the terrible bushfires,” Raab said.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with the Australian people in the face of this challenge,” he said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Analysis

What Zuma’s supporters tell us about where the #FightBack faction is at

By Rebecca Davis

Parliamentary Notebook

As SONA preparations advance, Public Protector and Parliament in face-off over rules for removal

Marianne Merten
12 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Time to Tippex out the past and follow Malawi’s lead to true democratic elections

Mmusi Maimane
12 hours ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 hours ago

Maverick Life

This weekend we’re watching: Films about resilience
Joshua Stockhall 2 hours ago
6 mins

The hacking tools used in the Matrix were real actual tools.

Our Burning Planet

SA’s wonder-plants underestimated in their potential to slow climate collapse  

Leonie Joubert 31 mins ago
12 mins

SEX OFFENCES COURT

Failure to prosecute rape cases perpetuates lack of faith in criminal justice system

Alison Tilley and Jeanne Bodenstein
12 mins ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen: GBV

Key sex offences courts legislation finally emerges from limbo

Estelle Ellis
17 mins ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen

The familiar old virus that kills thousands of South Africans

Kevin Davie
23 mins ago
5 mins

Declassified UK

Explainer: Is the UK a rogue state? 17 British policies violating domestic or international law

Mark Curtis
4 hours ago
13 mins