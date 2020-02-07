Newsdeck

U.S. kills al Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula leader in Yemen -Trump

By Reuters 7 February 2020

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States had killed Qassim al-Raymi, the leader of Islamist group al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), in a counterterrorism operation in Yemen.

 

“Under Rimi, AQAP committed unconscionable violence against civilians in Yemen and sought to conduct and inspire numerous attacks against the United States and our forces,” Trump said in a statement.

“His death further degrades AQAP and the global al-Qa’ida movement, and it brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security,” the president said. He did not say when Raymi was killed.

The United States regards AQAP as one of the deadliest branches of the al Qaeda network founded by Osama bin Laden.

Reports in Yemen have suggested in recent days that Raymi had been killed in a drone strike in Marib. Reuters was unable to verify the reports.

One Yemeni government official told Reuters there had been a drone strike in Marib but it was not Raymi who had been killed. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Tom Brown)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Analysis

What Zuma’s supporters tell us about where the #FightBack faction is at

By Rebecca Davis

Parliamentary Notebook

As SONA preparations advance, Public Protector and Parliament in face-off over rules for removal

Marianne Merten
8 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Time to Tippex out the past and follow Malawi’s lead to true democratic elections

Mmusi Maimane
8 hours ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

State Capture

South African banks must answer to Zondo, says report
Jessica Bezuidenhout 8 hours ago
6 mins

The hacking tools used in the Matrix were real actual tools.

Op-ed

Why it’s worth trying to save SAA

Guy Leitch 9 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

High Crimes and #Mitchdemeanors: Open letter from Mother Earth to Mitch McConnell

Tiara Walters
7 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Eskom financial relief plan is welcome — but too much relief will take off the pressure

Nazmeera Moola
8 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

The most affordable way for your business to upgrade to Apple devices

iStore Business
11 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SAA wields the sword; trade unions push back

Sasha Planting
9 hours ago
4 mins