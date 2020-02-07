Maverick Life

The week in pictures – 08 February 2020

By Maverick Life Editors 7 February 2020

Roger Federer of Switzerland (2-L) Rafael Nadal from Spain (2-R) comedian Trevor Noah from South Africa (L) and Bill Gates from the US (R) play a doubles tennis match part of the Match in Africa Cape Town charity event, Cape Town, South Africa 07 February 2020. Presented by Rolex the Match in Africa is for the benefit of the Roger Federer foundation. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

An incomplete and yet highly enjoyable gallery of the wild wild world.

 

A person signs a card at a memorial on the Hollywood Star of US actor Kirk Douglas on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California, USA, 05 February 2020. According to media reports, US actor Kirk Douglas died at the age of 103 on 05 February 2020. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Scenic artist Dena D’Angelo spray paints a baby Oscar statue gold for the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Hollywood Boulevard on February 5, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Diplo and Sho Madjozi perform onstage Night Two of BUDX Miami by Budweiser on February 02, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for BudX)
Singer Jennifer Lopez performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
YOH enters the ring during the New Japan Pro-Wrestling ‘Road to The New Beginning’ at Korakuen Hall on February 04, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
A haka is performed on Te Tii beach for traditional waka that have paddled down the Waitangi River on Waitangi Day in Waitangi, New Zealand, 06 February 2020. New Zealand’s national day commemorates the signing on 06 February 1840 of the Treaty of Waitangi. EPA-EFE/DAVID ROWLAND
Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) and Rafael Nadal of Spain (R) play mini tennis on the Cape Town Grand Parade in front of the City Hall and Table Mountain ahead of their exhibition match, South Africa, 07 February 2020. Roger Federer will play Rafael Nadal in the Match in Africa Cape Town charity event at Cape Town Stadium on 07 February 2020. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA
A model walks the runway for Christian Siriano during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 06, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)
Models present creations by Ukrainian designer Iryna Dil during the Ukrainian Fashion Week in Kiev, Ukraine, 02 February 2020. The fashion event presents the 2020/21 collections by Ukrainian and international designers from 01 to 05 February. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Robyn Peoples (L) and Sharni Edwards, Northern Ireland’s first same-sex couple to be legally married embrace and kiss in front of the Lyra McKee mural during a photo call on February 5, 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The couple held a pre-wedding press conference ahead of their wedding on Tuesday the 11th of February in the province. Same sex marriages can legally take place for the first time in Northern Ireland from next week following the law change last year. Journalist Lyra McKee was in a same-sex relationship and planned to marry her partner Sara Canning before she was murdered whilst covering a dissident republican riot in Derry last year. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
A placard read “Our Country Again” during the Leave Means Leave celebration at Parliament Square in London, U.K., on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. After more than three years of bickering and political gridlock the U.K. is scheduled to leave the European Union, ushering in what U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is calling a new era of sweeping free-trade deals and investment. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A winter swimming enthusiast swims in the half-frozen Houhai lake in Beijing, China, 06 February 2020. EPA-EFE/WU HONG
A Volvo P 1800 classic car, driven by Tobias Aichele, pulls skier Rainer Kuhlwein around the track in the Skijoring 2WD classification race during the GP Ice Race event in Zell am See, Austria, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. For the second year running, Ferdinand Porsche, the 26-year-old son of the Porsche supervisory board chairman and a scion of Austrias wealthiest family has overseen the revival of a decades-old tradition of sports-car races on ice. Photographer: Alberto Bernasconi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
White butterflies have been spotted across the Gauteng province, allegations are that the butterflies are migrating from the Karoo to the neighbouring countries; foto Felix Dlangamandla Gallo Images
An Eurasian blue tit (Cyanistes caeruleus) eats seeds from winter bird feeders made of plastic bags in Szczecin, Poland, 05 February 2020. Local residents feed the wild birds during the winter weather. EPA-EFE/MARCIN BIELECKI
The week in pictures – 08 February 2020

Despite receiving a knighthood from the Queen, Bill Gates cannot use the title "Sir" due to his being American.

