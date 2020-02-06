Business Maverick

VMR admits to “financial challenges” but says is confident about future

By Ed Stoddard 6 February 2020
Caption
A watchman stands guard next to a decommissioned gold mine headgear near Johannesburg, South Africa, 26 February 2009. (PHOTO: EPA/JON HRUSA)

Troubled Chinese-owned gold miner Village Main Reef admitted on Tuesday 5 to financial and operational challenges but said it had confidence in its future. That was in response to a Business Maverick story from Monday which said it was on the verge of collapse. 

Village Main Reef (VMR) is in trouble but still has a future. 

That was what the company said in a statement after Business Maverick reported that it looked set to collapse, with over 7,000 jobs on the line. 

“VMR confirms operating and financial challenges – but remains confident about the future,” ran the headline of the release, which also revealed that the company had a CEO, Jeff Dong. 

In the statement, the company confirmed the Business Maverick report that “operating and financial constraints” had led to the postponement in December 2019 of a planned listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange by its parent company, Heaven Sent Gold Limited. 

Dong said the postponement arose from poor grades and production at VMR’s Tau Lekoa and Kopanang mines, stage 6 load shedding in December, and four seismicity-related fatalities at Tau Lekoa in the same month. This also confirms the veracity of what Business Maverick reported on Monday. 

“Despite the postponed listing and challenging operating environment, we made the decision to continue to invest and support the VMR Group. Accordingly, we committed to a much more active operational involvement in the business, with new senior appointments, both in our Underground and Surface businesses during January 2020, and I am pleased to confirm that we have already seen improved performance in our operations,” Dong was quoted as saying.

An internal document dated from late January that was obtained by Business Maverick painted a bleak picture, saying the company had only received funding to keep it going through January, that 7,200 jobs were at risk and that it had no money for retrenchment packages. 

It also said that the parent board had decided not to provide any more funding to VMR, though Tuesday’s statement said that support would apparently continue. 

“Provided that these positive results continue, and with the co-operation of all stakeholders in delivering the envisaged improvements in safety, production and costs – and thus in revenue and a return to profit – restructuring of the company’s operations, and possible job reductions, may be avoided. We plan to build from the successful turnaround of the VMR Group and expand our business, and to revisit a future listing,” Dong said in the statement.

Watch this space. VMR’s assets have long been troubled – poor grades can sink a gold producer even at current prices, which are robust by historical standards – and it is unlikely that any other investor would step in to revive the business. But with over 7,000 jobs at risk in the current economic and political environment, the unfolding situation will be high on radar screen of government and labour. The Chinese link also has a political element to it, given the Asian giant’s keen interest in African resources and perceived influence in African capitals including Pretoria. BM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK 

Brian Molefe’s Eskom Retirement Fund saga is just the Tip of an Iceberg

By Ruan Jooste

BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s junior miners: small in number, big on ambition 

Ed Stoddard
5 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

First payments to claimants in historic silicosis settlement set for second quarter of 2020

Ed Stoddard
5 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 31 JAN

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Inside Sisa Ngebulana’s plan to save struggling Rebosis Property Fund
Ray Mahlaka 5 hours ago
6 mins

George Washington's "wooden" teeth were actually human teeth taken from slaves.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Palladium’s rise and cobalt’s fall suggest the internal combustion engine is sticking around

Ed Stoddard 05 FEB
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Limited liability is causing unlimited harm

Katharina Pistor
6 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The big shrink is over at Edcon

Sasha Planting
05 FEB
3 mins

Business Maverick

Consensus Being Reached Over Eskom Debt in Talks, Cosatu Says

Bloomberg
9 hours ago
1 min

OPINIONISTA

Our country can no longer afford foreign exchange controls

Temba Nolutshungu
16 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mining in South Africa: It’s all downhill

Ed Stoddard
04 FEB
2 mins