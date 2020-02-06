With Apple’s powerful and intuitive software, that alone is reason enough to upgrade your company to Apple devices. If you are looking for reliability, devises that are compatible with any office environment, increased productivity and collaboration, then this is for you. At iStore, there is a MacBook finance deal to suit your business.

As we’re continually engaging with our clients and exploring what their businesses need, we know that everyone’s looking for ways to save. With this in mind, iStore Business has structured multiple ways for companies to access the latest and best technology that Apple has to offer.

iStore Business has affordable options for funding your IT equipment, while getting the best possible costings in the market. And these deals apply across the core product portfolio, for MacBook, iPhone and iPad.

Business Finance

When you finance with iStore Business, you get the Apple products and business upgrades you need with minimal up-front investment. Businesses can apply online or at any of the iStores across the country.

The Lean Startup Offer

New Device : MacBook Air 13” New 128GB: RRP R18,999

: MacBook Air 13” New 128GB: RRP R18,999 Monthly Payment: R829X24 months with a 10% deposit

Built to Last Offer

New Device : MacBook Pro 13” New 128GB: RRP R23,999

: MacBook Pro 13” New 128GB: RRP R23,999 Monthly Payment: R999X24 months with a 10% deposit

Advantages of financing with iStore Business

Fit financing to the way your company uses Apple: Technology life cycles are different for every company. iStore Business Finance works with businesses to match payment structures to their technology upgrades.

Technology life cycles are different for every company. iStore Business Finance works with businesses to match payment structures to their technology upgrades. Keep your fleet up to date: Regular technology upgrades through financing reduces compatibility issues and minimise the costs associated with having multiple generations of equipment.

Regular technology upgrades through financing reduces compatibility issues and minimise the costs associated with having multiple generations of equipment. Include Apple and non-Apple products and services: iStore Business Finance offers financing for more than just your Apple equipment. Get services, accessories, iCare plus, and third-party gear all in one payment.

iStore Business Finance offers financing for more than just your Apple equipment. Get services, accessories, iCare plus, and third-party gear all in one payment. Financing Apple products benefits your cash flow: For qualifying businesses, financing equipment often means paying less over time than an initial cash purchase.

For qualifying businesses, financing equipment often means paying less over time than an initial cash purchase. Business Financing also means greater predictability: A clearly specified payment stream means your business knows what its technology costs will be during the financed term. That means fewer surprises for accountants and finance departments. DM

Contact iStore Business

For more information on our Business Finance, Rental and Trade-in offers, contact [email protected] and our qualified Business Specialists will contact you.

iStore Business Follow Save More