BUSINESS MAVERICK

South Africa’s junior miners: small in number, big on ambition 

By Ed Stoddard 6 February 2020

With key commidity prices on the upswing, junior miners can benefit as smaller projects become more viable. (Photo: Flickr/ Miong)

The Minerals Council South Africa has been putting together a portrait of junior and emerging miners in the country. Compared with the likes of Canada, there are hardly any to be found here. But there are a bunch of unlisted miners, and they are aiming big. 

The Toronto Stock Exchange has 1,193 junior mining companies listed on it. Australia’s has 705. The JSE, by contrast, has only 10. 

That is one of many revealing stats that have emerged from the Minerals Council’s latest survey of junior and emerging miners, which are defined as mining companies with annual turnovers that do not exceed R500-million. The survey was unveiled at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Wednesday 5 February. 

The mining industries in Canada and Australia have been built in large part on the backs of junior miners – a trend that shows up in the public listing data. In South Africa, by contrast, big players have historically dominated the scene, in part because of the massive capital requirements demanded by deep-level and often low-grade gold and platinum mining.  

But the handful of juniors in South Africa – of which 30 are members of the Minerals Council – have big ambitions. 

“Here, they want to go beyond exploration. They want to take projects all the way and build and operate mines themselves,” said Grant Mitchell, who heads the junior mining desk at the Minerals Council. 

In Canada and Australia, junior miners typically carry out exploration activities and feasibility studies, meaning they find the stuff in the ground and then determine if it makes economic sense to extract it. But they then tend to sell out to established operators and go back to prospecting. 

The portrait of South Africa’s juniors that is emerging is interesting. Their economic contribution in terms of revenue is estimated by the Minerals Council to have reached R54.4-billion in 2018, against expenses of R55.5-billion. So they are still in the red, but their economic contribution is not exactly insignificant. Indeed, juniors directly employ a workforce of 45,000, about 10% of total direct mining employment.  

Of course, government red tape is among their concerns, and constraints to their growth. The Minerals Council, in negotiations with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy over the Mining Charter, has asked for some exemptions for juniors. “Micro miners” with annual revenue streams of less than R10-million enjoy wide exemptions, and those with revenues up to R150-million also have some “charter relief”. But Mines and Energy Minister Gwede Mantsahe signalled at the indaba that he was open to talks on the issue. 

It remains to be seen if South Africa can grow its junior mining sector. But while there are many domestic policies, social and economic challenges, at least key commodity prices are on the upswing, which can make smaller projects more viable. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The big shrink is over at Edcon

By Sasha Planting

OPINIONISTA

Our country can no longer afford foreign exchange controls

Temba Nolutshungu
11 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Palladium’s rise and cobalt’s fall suggest the internal combustion engine is sticking around

Ed Stoddard
05 FEB
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mining in South Africa: It’s all downhill
Ed Stoddard 04 FEB
2 mins

George Washington's "wooden" teeth were actually human teeth taken from slaves.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Rising insurance costs another nail in coal industry’s coffin

Ed Stoddard 05 FEB
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK EXCLUSIVE

Gold miner Village Main Reef on verge of collapse, putting 7,000 jobs at risk, document shows

Ed Stoddard
04 FEB
2 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
04 FEB
1 min

OPINIONISTA

The battle for French pension reform

Raphaël Hadas-Lebel
23 hours ago
4 mins

BANKING ON RELIGION

Patrice Motsepe takes TymeBank to church

Ray Mahlaka
04 FEB
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Should I stay or should I go? The drivers behind emigration

Grace Garland
04 FEB
5 mins