NASA astronaut Koch returns to Earth after record space mission

By Reuters 6 February 2020
Caption
epa08197128 A handout photo made available by NASA shows NASA astronaut Christina Koch (C) giving a thumbs-up as she emerges from the Soyuz spacecraft that carried her home from a record-setting 328-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), neaer Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, 06 February 2020. She and her Expedition 61 crewmates, Soyuz Commander Alexander Skvortsov of Roscosmos and Luca Parmitano of ESA (European Space Agency), landed at 4:12 a.m. EST in Kazakhstan, southeast of the remote town of Dzhezkazgan. EPA-EFE/NASA TELEVISION HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Feb 6 (Reuters) - A capsule carrying a crew of three from the International Space Station, including record-setting United States astronaut Christina Koch, landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday, a live feed by Russian space agency Roscosmos showed.

The touchdown on a snow-covered steppe also marked the return to earth of Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russia’s Alexander Skvortsov.

Koch’s 328-day space mission broke the record for the longest continuous stay in space by a woman, previously held by NASA’s Peggy Whitson.

Launched into orbit last March, Koch’s mission was extended in April from its original span of six months to nearly a year after she was already aboard the station. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra and John Stonestreet)

