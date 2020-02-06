Despite breaking his neck in an horrific scrumming incident that left him a quadriplegic when he was 17, this week’s Maverick Sports podcast guest Andy Barrow would not change anything. Barrow showed courage and determination to embrace his fate and become an inspirational captain of the England wheelchair rugby team that competed in three Paralympic Games, three World Championships, and five European Championships, where his team won three consecutive gold medals. Barrow is now a motivational speaker and world traveler, spreading his infectious zest for life to hundreds of people of all ages.