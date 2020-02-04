Maverick Citizen documentary

How a town called George is tackling alcohol, tobacco and substance abuse

By Daniel Steyn 4 February 2020
Caption
An elderly man smoking a white pipe (Mandrax and Marijuana), 25 August 2007 (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)

Something remarkable is happening. About five hours drive from Cape Town, in a town called George; alcohol, tobacco and drug addicts are coming together as activists to stop the damages caused by substances in their communities. This network of activists, social workers and healthcare practitioners have a multifaceted plan that could be the game-changer in the fight against substance use.

Read an article by Emlyn Wright here and watch the documentary below.

