How a town called George is tackling alcohol, tobacco and substance abuse
By Daniel Steyn• 4 February 2020
Caption
An elderly man smoking a white pipe (Mandrax and Marijuana), 25 August 2007 (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)
Maverick Citizen documentary
How a town called George is tackling alcohol, tobacco and substance abuse
By Daniel Steyn• 4 February 2020
Caption
An elderly man smoking a white pipe (Mandrax and Marijuana), 25 August 2007 (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander)
Something remarkable is happening. About five hours drive from Cape Town, in a town called George; alcohol, tobacco and drug addicts are coming together as activists to stop the damages caused by substances in their communities. This network of activists, social workers and healthcare practitioners have a multifaceted plan that could be the game-changer in the fight against substance use.
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.