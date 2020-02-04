Super Natural is a cookbook that will appeal to anyone looking for a guide to living well and eating mindfully. The new book is a continuation from Graham’s highly popular Wholesome, which is heading towards its fifth printing.
Super Natural pivots around an abundance of vegetables and natural, whole foods, celebrating seasonal produce, good fats and whole grains, pulses and legumes, and foods that are almost entirely free of refined carbohydrates and sugars.
Best of all, the recipes are accessible, easy, budget-friendly and delicious.
Green Eggs and Gruyère
Gruyère is hands-down one of our favourite cheeses. I love to think of it as the star of the show here, but you’re welcome to use any hard cheese that you have available.
What you need
To serve
What to do
Sarah Graham grew up in Zimbabwe and now lives with her family in Johannesburg. She loves food and cooking, and believes that anyone can cook delicious, wholesome food. Her TV series Sarah Graham’s Food Safari has aired in over 40 countries around the world.
