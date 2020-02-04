Penguin Random House SA/Composite: The Reading List

Liven up your morning with this delicious and different cheese omelette, from Sarah Graham’s new cookbook, Super Natural.

Super Natural is a cookbook that will appeal to anyone looking for a guide to living well and eating mindfully. The new book is a continuation from Graham’s highly popular Wholesome, which is heading towards its fifth printing.

Super Natural pivots around an abundance of vegetables and natural, whole foods, celebrating seasonal produce, good fats and whole grains, pulses and legumes, and foods that are almost entirely free of refined carbohydrates and sugars.

Best of all, the recipes are accessible, easy, budget-friendly and delicious.

***

Green Eggs and Gruyère

Gruyère is hands-down one of our favourite cheeses. I love to think of it as the star of the show here, but you’re welcome to use any hard cheese that you have available.

Serves 2

Ready in 15 minutes

What you need

2 large handfuls baby spinach

1 spring onion, roughly chopped

1 small handful fresh basil and parsley

4 eggs

¼ cup milk

1 pinch salt

To serve

avocado

shavings of hard cheese (eg Gruyère)

100g feta or soft goat’s milk cheese

1–2 Tbsp toasted sunflower seeds

extra roughly chopped fresh herbs

flash-fried sweet baby tomatoes or mushrooms

What to do

Blitz the greens, eggs and milk together in a food processor. Pour half the mixture into a lightly oiled, non-stick pan over medium-high heat, swirling the pan to ensure that the mixture is evenly spread. After 3–4 minutes, when the base of the omelette is cooked and just starting to colour, add half the toppings to one side, fold over gently to cover, and continue cooking over low-medium heat for another 1–2 minutes or until cooked through. Set aside the cooked omelette and repeat with the remaining mixture before serving immediately. ML

Sarah Graham grew up in Zimbabwe and now lives with her family in Johannesburg. She loves food and cooking, and believes that anyone can cook delicious, wholesome food. Her TV series Sarah Graham’s Food Safari has aired in over 40 countries around the world.

Visit The Reading List for South African book news – including recipes! – daily.

The Reading List Follow Save More