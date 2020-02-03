Newsdeck

Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Texas university campus

By Reuters 3 February 2020

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and a third was wounded on Monday in a shooting at a residence hall on the Texas A&M University campus in Commerce, the school said on social media.

The wounded person was taken to a hospital for treatment, the school said. The person’s condition was not disclosed.

Officials at the campus, part of the Texas A&M University system and located about 65 miles (105 km) northeast of Dallas, could not be reached for further comment.

The shooting is the latest in a wave of gun violence on U.S. college and high school campuses in recent years. The bloodshed on campus has fueled a debate over tighter restrictions on access to guns in the United States, where the Second Amendment of the Constitution guarantees the right to bear arms.

On the Texas A&M campus, students and staff were initially told to shelter in place, but the order was later lifted.

All classes at the campus, where 12,000 students are enrolled, were canceled for the rest of the day, ABC affiliate WFAA said.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta, Peter Szekely and Maria Caspani; Editing by Leslie Adler and Rosalba O’Brien)

