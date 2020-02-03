The trip, which will also include a visit to Papua New Guinea, is likely to take place in September, the sources said. The Vatican has not yet announced the trip.
East Timor is more than 95% Roman Catholic, a legacy of colonisation by Portugal. It won independence in 2002 from Indonesia, with which it shares a land border. The late Pope John Paul visited East Timor and Indonesia in 1989.
Papua New Guinea, which also shares a land border with Indonesia on another island, is predominantly Christian. Pope John Paul visited in 1984. (Reporting By Philip Pullella Editing by Peter Graff)
