Newsdeck

Pope plans Indonesia trip to promote inter-religious dialogue

By Reuters 3 February 2020
Caption
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, 28 August 2019. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI

VATICAN CITY, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Pope Francis will promote inter-religious dialogue this year during a trip to the world's biggest Muslim country Indonesia and make the first papal visit to mainly Catholic East Timor since it won independence from Jakarta, diplomatic sources said.

The trip, which will also include a visit to Papua New Guinea, is likely to take place in September, the sources said. The Vatican has not yet announced the trip.

East Timor is more than 95% Roman Catholic, a legacy of colonisation by Portugal. It won independence in 2002 from Indonesia, with which it shares a land border. The late Pope John Paul visited East Timor and Indonesia in 1989.

Papua New Guinea, which also shares a land border with Indonesia on another island, is predominantly Christian. Pope John Paul visited in 1984. (Reporting By Philip Pullella Editing by Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OP-ED

JSC must act now and remove Judge Hlophe

By Johann Kriegler

GROUNDUP

Lottery threatens criminal charges against journalists

GroundUp Staff
3 mins ago
6 mins

OP-ED

South Africa has to find direction — now

Mills Soko and Mzukisi Qobo
13 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 15 mins ago

ZAPIRO

Infection
Zapiro 21 hours ago

Lobsters are theoretically immortal. They show no natural signs of ageing.

ANALYSIS

Public protector’s parallel universe and spin — a reality check by fact and timeline

Marianne Merten 17 hours ago
8 mins

ANALYSIS

The rogues’ gallery lining up behind Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Stephen Grootes
13 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Remembering Neil Aggett – and others who fought apartheid from outside the ANC

Imraan Buccus
14 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Clean coal, the message returned with warm regards to sender

David Hallowes
14 hours ago
8 mins

WATER WOES

South Africa’s water management remains leaky

Peter Fabricius
13 hours ago
8 mins