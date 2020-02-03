Newsdeck

Japan to quarantine cruise ship on which coronavirus patient sailed

By Reuters 3 February 2020
Caption
Chinese residents wear masks while waiting at a bus station near the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which has been linked to cases of a new strain of Coronavirus identified as the cause of the pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, 20 January 2020. China reported on 20 January an additional death and surge of 139 new confirmed cases of the mysterious SARS-like virus linked to the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak, bringing the total number of cases to 198 with three deaths so far. EPA-EFE/STR CHINA OUT

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's government said on Monday it would quarantine a Yokohama-bound cruise ship, after a Hong Kong man who sailed on it last month tested positive for coronavirus.

The 80-year-old man flew to Japan and boarded the ship, the Diamond Princess, run by Carnival Japan Inc, in Yokohama on Jan. 20 and disembarked on Jan. 25, NHK public broadcaster said.

He developed a cough a day before embarking but did not develop a fever until Jan. 30, a day before he was confirmed to have been infected by the virus in Hong Kong, NHK reported.

Princess Cruises, a Carnival-owned cruise, said the review of the arriving guests and crew was standard practice after a guest tested positive.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said in a news conference on Monday that Japanese authorities would quarantine the vessel.

The company confirmed that the turnaround of the ship had been delayed by about 24 hours to allow Japan’s public health authorities to review the health status of all guests and crew on board.

The cruise had 2,666  guests and  1,045 crew on board.

Japan has 20 confirmed coronavirus cases, of these 17 people have been in Wuhan, the central Chinese city that is believed to be the centre of the virus outbreak. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Aishwarya Venugopal; Editing by Alex Richardson and Vinay Dwivedi)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OP-ED

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is wrong: The rules of Parliament on her removal are both constitutional and valid

By Pierre De Vos

Analysis

DA releases new vision for party — avoiding any mention of apartheid

Rebecca Davis
4 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Legal system nearing meltdown: Time for action is NOW

Professor Balthazar
3 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mining in South Africa: It’s all downhill
Ed Stoddard 5 hours ago
2 mins

Anorexia has the highest mortality rate of any mental illness.

ANALYSIS

Bloodletting and character assassination: DA troubles keep multiplying

Stephen Grootes 4 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

It is time to expose 40 years of corruption and the cover-up of Angola’s bloodiest massacre 

Paul Trewhela
4 hours ago
7 mins

BANKING ON RELIGION

Patrice Motsepe takes TymeBank to church

Ray Mahlaka
5 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Mines minister heralds a new era of investment

Sasha Planting and Ed Stoddard
13 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Platinum belt unrest: Joint ops centre to open soon

Ed Stoddard
5 hours ago
2 mins