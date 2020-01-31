MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 30: A mural painted by Australian street artist Lush Sux is seen on Budd Street, Collingwood on January 30, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Former NBA great Kobe Bryant died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Kobe and "Gigi" were among nine people killed in the crash in Calabasas, California as they were flying to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was going to coach her in a tournament game. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
An incomplete yet powerful gallery of our wild wild world.
TAGUIG, PHILIPPINES – JANUARY 28: A giant mural of former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, painted hours after their death, is seen at a basketball court in a slum area on January 28, 2020 in Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines. Bryant, who is hugely popular in basketball-obsessed Philippines, perished in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020 in Calabasas, California. He died together with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 28: Fans visit a mural of former NBA star Kobe Bryant who, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died January 26 in a helicopter crash, on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Kobe and “Gigi” were among nine people killed in the crash in Calabasas, California as they were flying to his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, where he was going to coach her in a tournament game. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Alicia Keys (2nd from L) and Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Usher and FKA Twigs perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Trevor Noah seen during onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: Ricky Rebel attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Visitors attend the opening of the exhibition ‘Salvador Dali. Magic Art’ at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 27 January 2020. The exhibition, which was organized by the Link of Times Foundation and the Faberge Museum along with the Gala-Salvador Dali Foundation (Figueres) and the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofia (Madrid), runs from 28 January until 25 March 2020 and features more than 180 works by Spanish artist Salvador Dali (1904-1989). EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
An art installation by artist Dhananjay Singh is displayed at the India Art Fair 2020 in New Delhi, India, 30 January 2020. The show for modern and contemporary art runs from 30 January to 02 February 2020. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA
Models present creations by designer Jennifer Joensson Lundedal at the Designers Nest show during the Copenhagen Fashion Week AW 2020, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 28 January 2020. Autumn/Winter 2020 collection are presented at the fashion week from 28 to 31 January 2020. EPA-EFE/Liselotte Sabroe
PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND – JANUARY 25: Robyn Birch of Dive London Aquatics Club competes in the Women’s 10m Platform Final on Day Two of the British Diving Championships at Plymouth Life Centre on January 25, 2020 in Plymouth, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in action against Sofia Kenin of the USA during a fifth round match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ROB PREZIOSO
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 30: Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves during his Men’s Singles Semifinal match against Roger Federer of Switzerland on day eleven of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 30, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Security apprehends a streaker during day 2 of the 4th Test match between South Africa and England at Imperial Wanderers Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images) BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 29: one of five-month-old twin panda cubs Meng Yuan (Paule), male, is seen next to his mom Meng Meng during a media opportunity at Zoo Berlin on January 29, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. The twin cubs, nicknamed Pit (Meng Xiang) and Paule, will go on display for the public starting tomorrow. They were born last August and are the first pandas to have been born in Germany. Meng Meng and her partner Jiao Qing are on loan to the zoo from China and have been living there in a €10-million enclosure since the summer of 2017. In the wild, pandas typically raise just one child at a time, so zoo workers have been cycling the babies‘ time with their mother. The twins spent the first few weeks in an incubator lent to the zoo by the Berlin Charite hospital. There are thought to be fewer than 2,000 pandas in the wild. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a
Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.