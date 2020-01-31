Newsdeck

Russia’s sports ministry suspends athletics federation’s accreditation

By Reuters 31 January 2020

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia's sports ministry on Friday suspended the accreditation of the country's athletics federation (RUSAF), which oversees the sport domestically, until March 1.

RUSAF has been suspended from international competition since a 2015 report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence of widespread doping in the sport.

The Athletics Integrity Unit Board on Wednesday called for the expulsion of RUSAF after what it described as a “total lack of contrition” in its response to a long list of anti-doping violations. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SA’S TANGLED LEGAL WEB

Barnabas Xulu, Zuma/Hlophe lawyer, ordered to repay state R20 million in legal fees

By Marianne Thamm

ANALYSIS

Hlophe crisis may force greater transparency in dealing with errant judges

Rebecca Davis
11 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

An open letter to President Ramaphosa: It’s time to deliver

Mike Abel
12 mins ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

SMOKING GUN

Trump Impeachment Trial: Humpty Trumpty may yet have a great fall
J Brooks Spector 2 hours ago
5 mins

Jaywalking is not illegal in the UK. It is left to the individual to determine the best time to cross the road.

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

While councillors squabble, taps run dry in Siya Kolisi’s hometown 

Xolisa Phillip 13 hours ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Offshore investing: Why doing what feels comfortable may not be what is right

Coronation
21 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Dogmatic ideologues have South Africa by the collar

Mmusi Maimane
13 hours ago
8 mins

DECLASSIFIED UK

New Argentine government will step up demands to UK over Falklands, says top official

Matt Kennard
3 hours ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK 

A tainted reign: Why Tiger Brands’ Lawrence MacDougall had to go 

Ray Mahlaka
13 hours ago
4 mins