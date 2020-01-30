Newsdeck

Thieves steal Dali works in Stockholm smash and grab raid

By Reuters 30 January 2020
Caption
epa08178244 A general view on the Couleur art gallery in Stockholm, Sweden, 30 January 2020. According to reports, Spanish artist Salvador Dali sculptures have been stolen from an exhibition at the Couleur gallery on 30 January. Police said that: at least two thieves entered the Couleur gallery in central Stockholm early Thursday morning by smashing the entrance window. The alarm went off after 4 a.m. and police arrived at the scene shortly after. EPA-EFE/ALI LORESTANI SWEDEN OUT

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Thieves stole bronze sculptures and etchings by surrealist artist Salvador Dali from a gallery in Stockholm in a smash and grab raid in the early hours of Thursday.

The Couleur gallery, in Stockholm’s upmarket Ostermalm district, was holding an exhibition of work by Dali containing around 10 pieces by the Spanish artist, news agency TT said.

“They were worth 200,000 to 500,000 crowns ($21,000 to $52,000) each. So it’s quite a lot of money. It’s terrible.” gallery owner Peder Enstrom told TT.

The works by Dali were on loan from Switzerland, he said.

Police said the thieves smashed the glass entry doors of gallery and had made off with a number of pieces.

“The scene has been cordoned off so that forensics can carry out an examination,” Stockholm police said in a statement.

The police declined to give any further information. ($1 = 9.4970 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alison Williams)

