Newsdeck

Shot fired at Indian protest against citizenship law, one hurt

By Reuters 30 January 2020
Caption
epa08126836 Indian Muslim students shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi, India, 14 January 2020. According to media reports, students protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which will give Indian citizenship rights to refugees from Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikhs, Parsi or Christian communities coming from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and also for police action in Jamia Millia Islamia university. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

NEW DELHI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - An unidentified man fired at a protest against India's new citizenship law near a university in Delhi on Thursday, wounding a student, witnesses said, the first such incident in the capital during more than a month of demonstrations.

Witnesses said the man holding a gun shouted slogans against the protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University, before firing at them.

“The police stood nearby,” Ahmed Zahir, a witness, told Reuters.

A Reuters photograph showed the man, dressed in a black jacket and brandishing a single-barrel weapon, standing metres away from dozens of policemen outside the university, where more than 1,000 protesters had gathered for a march.

Police later said they had detained the suspected gunman but gave no details.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from three neighbouring countries, have flared since last December.

Some of the biggest protests have taken place near the university, which police stormed in December. On Thursday, police barricaded the road outside the university.

A group of students, most of them women, were holding a sit-in near the barricade after they were stopped from marching to a memorial for independence leader Mahatma Gandhi on the anniversary of his assassination in 1948.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government insists the citizenship law is needed to help members of persecuted religious minorities who fled to India before 2015 from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

But protesters say the law, and a proposed national register for citizens, discriminates against Muslims and violates India’s secular constitution.

In recent days, leaders from Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have called for action against the protesters, who they term unpatriotic.

This week, India’s junior finance minister Anurag Thakur encouraged supporters at a state election rally in New Delhi to chant slogans calling for traitors to be shot, drawing a reprimand from the election commission. (Additional reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal and Sanjeev Miglani; editing by John Stonestreet and Gareth Jones)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

As storm clouds gather over Busisiwe Mkhwebane, there’s nowhere to run, nowhere to hide

By Stephen Grootes

EDITORIAL: PERJURY PROTECTOR

Dear Busisiwe Mkhwebane, to lie under oath is to corrode the very fabric of society you have sworn to protect

Daily Maverick
12 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Public Disaster

Zapiro
5 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 21 mins ago

DEATH IN DETENTION

Barbara Hogan tells inquest of ‘aggressive’ and ‘morbid’ Aggett interrogators
Greg Nicolson 12 hours ago
5 mins

Tigers cannot purr.

Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

What the National Health Insurance will cover

Jeanne-Marie Tucker, Kalipso Chalkidou, Yogan Pillay 13 hours ago
7 mins

Podcasts

Episode 10: Finding SA’s Serenas, Rogers & Rafas

Craig Ray
8 hours ago
1 min

OP-ED

The Geneina massacre: Displacing the Displaced 

Tom Rhodes for Ayin
12 hours ago
7 mins

OP-ED

Time is running out to save our burning planet — 2020 is the year for action

Nigel Casey and Paulo Cuculi
14 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Lifting Botswana’s hunting ban endangers its status as a global conservation leader

Dereck Joubert
12 hours ago
3 mins