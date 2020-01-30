Tennis South Africa’s chief executive Richard Glover can’t pinpoint exactly where or when SA’s first tennis superstar might emerge, but he and his organisation are building foundations to make that to happen. The last 20 years have been among the best ever in professional tennis. Roger, Rafa and Novak on the men’s side have redefined the sport while Serena has done the same for the women’s game. Over the past few years new Tennis SA has slowly started to rebuild the grassroots program and bring sponsors into the game again. Money is vital to find and nurture talent in a sport than can be financially crippling for young players and their families. This week Glover explains what is happening in South African tennis.